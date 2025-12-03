The member representing Etinan State Constituency, Hon. Uduak Ekpoufot, has sponsored a bill for dog meat consumption to be banned in Akwa Ibom State

Ekpoufot argued that poorly processed dog meat exposes consumers to dangerous pathogens such as rabies, salmonella, trichinella, and other parasites

The lawmaker got the shock of his life as members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly refused to second the motion during plenary

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - Members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have rejected the motion to ban the consumption and sale of dog meat in the state.

The bill was sponsored by the member representing Etinan State Constituency, Hon. Uduak Ekpoufot, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Ekpoufot’s bill failed to scale through the floor of the State House of Assembly after it received no seconder during plenary.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno’s media aide, Essien Ekefre Ndueso, shared details of the plenary via his Facebook page.

During his presentation, he warned that poorly processed dog meat exposes consumers to dangerous pathogens such as rabies, salmonella, trichinella, and other parasites.

The lawmaker stressed that the practice has been banned in several countries due to safety concerns.

“Hon. Ekpoufot raised strong concerns over the inhumane slaughter of dogs, the unhygienic conditions involved, and the serious public-health risks associated with dog-meat consumption. He argued that the methods used to kill dogs were cruel, often involving strangulati0n, blunt-force trauma, or repeated blows, leading to severe animal suffering.”

The motion failed to receive a seconder — a mandatory requirement under House rules despite the detailed presentation.

Ekpoufot’s motion automatically collapsed with no support from any other member, and was declared rejected by the Speaker.

Nigerians as lawmakers reject ban on dog meat

Joe Effiong

Well, the whole Etinan Federal Constituency will forgive him as a first-time offender. But signatures would have since been gathered for his immediate recall had he made the mistake to mention periwinkle.

Leo Leo Umana ·

These people don't really have work to do.

Dogs that our Ancestors had been eating till date

I don't eat Dog but allow others to eat mbòk.

Development should be their focus.

Lawrence Udo Edet

His Bill made sense especially in the area of public health. Public health is important.

Must we be eating dog meat? It doesn't matter that the meat has been eaten over the years. There must be a time for intervention to every problem.

Akaninyene Oton ·

I doubt if Akwa Ibom State has any document showing percentage of dog consumption in the state. So how do we assess empirically that Akwa Ibom people consume dog meat. Akwa Ibom people don't eat dog meat because there is no data to that effect. Next will be lizard, cockroach and snake.

