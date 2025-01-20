Akwa Ibom State Government will implement a new N80,000 minimum wage for verified workers starting from January 2025

Governor Pastor Umo Eno reassured workers that the wage increase is contingent on the completion of a verification process

Governor Eno reiterated his commitment to workers' welfare, addressing the N97 billion backlog of gratuities and defending his administration's worker-friendly policies

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The Akwa Ibom state Government has confirmed that it will begin the implementation of the new N80,000 minimum wage for eligible workers starting from their January 2025 salaries.

Arrears for the wage increase will be paid retroactively, effective from November 2024.

Eno, Akwa Ibom state governor to begin payment of new minimum wage to state workers. Photo credit: @_PastorUmoEno

Source: Twitter

Governor Pastor Umo Eno made the announcement during the 2025 Thanksgiving Service of the Akwa Ibom state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

The governor expressed appreciation for the support the Union has shown to his administration, praising their professionalism and patriotism in reporting on the state’s affairs, Channels Television reported.

Governor’s reassurance on payment process

Governor Eno reassured workers that the N80,000 minimum wage promise would be honoured, stressing that the payment would be contingent upon the completion of a verification process.

“I have heard that the report has been submitted and will be presented to me tomorrow by the Head of Service. Once that report is presented, for those that were verified, we will pay from 1st November, this January,” he said.

The governor emphasized that only workers verified into the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service would receive the payment, urging against any attempts to influence the process.

Gov Eno recommits self to workers’ welfare

Governor Eno also highlighted the state’s progress in addressing the N97 billion backlog of gratuities and other workers’ entitlements, Vanguard reported.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the workforce, citing it as a key part of his administration’s agenda.

“Akwa Ibom workers, we are on course. We have a pact with you because you supported us. We will work with you and ensure that your welfare is paramount,” he stated.

The governor further defended his administration's approach to worker welfare, stating:

“I am yet to see a state Government in Nigeria that treats the workers the way I have done, I stand to be challenged.”

He dismissed ongoing threats of industrial action as misleading, calling them unnecessary.

NUJ leadership appreciates governor’s support

In his remarks, Comrade Amos Etuk, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom state Council of NUJ, thanked the governor for his media-friendly approach and support for the Union.

He praised the journalists in the state for their resilience amid challenges while assuring the governor that the Union would continue to foster collaboration with his administration.

“The hosting of the 2025 Thanksgiving Service in Ikot Ekpene Udo was our way of honoring the governor.

"We will continue to work together to promote the aspirations of the ARISE Agenda," Etuk said

Kebbi governor approves N75,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir Idris, the governor of Kebbi state, announced ₦75,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Idris made the announcement after signing the new minimum wage edict into law at the state house on Wednesday, October 23.

The governor, a former union leader, signed the new minimum wage into law in the presence of the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero.

