Osun monarch, Owa of Igbajo, dies at 67, Family Confirm

The Gbeleru Royal Family of Igbajo in Osun State announced the death of Oba Adegboyega Famodun, the 30th Owa of Igbajo and former chairman of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by Prince Adekunle Famodun, on behalf of the family and obtained in Osogbo on Sunday, confirmed that the monarch “passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025, after a brief illness.”

The family noted that Oba Famodun died at the age of 67. He was married and survived by children.

Installation and legal dispute over Owa of Igbajo stool

The statement recalled that Oba Famodun was installed and presented with the staff of office on November 24, 2022, by the former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola.

His position was later challenged by a white paper issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke. However, the Osun State High Court reinstated him on January 30, 2025.

Legacy of peace and community development

The family described Oba Famodun as a leader who worked tirelessly to unite the people of Igbajoland. “During his reign, Oba Famodun worked tirelessly to unite the people of Igbajoland, promoting peace, understanding and progress,” the statement read.

It added, “His leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on the community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He will be remembered for his peaceful nature, exceptional wisdom and tireless efforts to promote community development.”

Political background and controversy

Before ascending the throne, Famodun served as chairman of the Osun APC.

On March 12, 2024, The PUNCH reported that the Osun State Government had approved the appointment of Prince Ademola Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo, replacing Famodun. The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Local Government and Public Enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi.

The Osun APC, in a statement signed by its chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, faulted the government’s decision, insisting that the stool was still a subject of pending lawsuits.

The Owa of Igbajo stool became vacant in November 2022 when Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Peoples Democratic Party-led government removed Prince Gboyega Famodun, who had been installed by the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC.

