Two bodies of kidnapped Cameroonian women were recovered from the Omambala River after an intensive police search

Families of the victims identified the remains as those of Mrs Bognou Alice and Miss Sandra

Police arrested two suspects while the hunt for a third suspect remained ongoing

Anambra state - The Anambra state Police Command has confirmed the discovery of the bodies of two Cameroonian women.

These women were recently reported kidnapped in the state, plunging families and community members into deep grief.

The Nigerian Police discover the remains of two foreign women reportedly abducted. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

The victims’ remains were found in the Omambala River, Anambra West Local Government Area, following an intensive search by security operatives, professional divers, and local volunteers.

Police confirm recovery of victims

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 29, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the bodies were recovered on Friday evening, November 28, during a coordinated search operation by officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

“The discovery follows an intensive search conducted along the Omambala River. Our operatives, working with professional divers and local volunteers, recovered two decomposed female bodies believed to be victims of the kidnapping incident," Ikenga stated.

He added that the remains have been deposited in a mortuary “for further examination and necessary investigative procedures.”

Families identify the bodies

According to the police, family members of the victims were invited to make formal identification, Punch reported.

They confirmed the bodies to be those of Mrs Bognou Alice and Miss Sandra, two of the three Cameroonian women allegedly abducted.

Ikenga noted:

“The family of the kidnapped victims positively identified the recovered bodies as that of his wife, Mrs Bognou Alice, and his niece, Miss Sandra.”

Police intensify hunt for remaining suspect

The Command revealed that two suspects, Nonso Augustine Akpeh, 37, and Kingsley Akpeh, 44, had earlier been arrested and are currently assisting with the investigation.

However, a third suspect, Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu, remains at large, Vanguard reported.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed all units involved to strengthen operational activities aimed at apprehending the third suspect, who is currently on the run,” the police spokesman said.

Police vow justice for victims

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has extended “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends,” while assuring the public that the Command remains fully committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice.

The Nigerian Police identify and recover the remains of two kidnapped foreign women. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

“We reassure the public of our unwavering commitment to protecting lives, maintaining security, and delivering justice,” Ikenga quoted the CP as saying.

Meanwhile, this tragedy recalls a similar incident reported in February, when the lifeless body of a member of the Anambra state House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, was found along the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Trigger-happy policeman shoots teenager dead

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a teenager identified simply as DMX was allegedly shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy policeman in the Alakia area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, November 25, after an altercation between the officer and the deceased victim.

A source said the disagreement escalated, thereby prompting the officer to shoot the teenager in the leg.

Source: Legit.ng