Senator Ali Ndume has renewed his call for Nigeria to adopt a part-time federal legislature. He said the country could save billions of naira every year if lawmakers were no longer maintained under the current full-time arrangement.

The Borno South senator spoke during a Channels Television programme on Thursday, November 27, night.

He said the present structure places an unsustainable financial load on the nation at a time when security challenges and fiscal pressures are mounting. Ndume said the country cannot continue to fund a system that drains resources required for urgent national priorities.

Call for reduced cost of governance

The lawmaker said the high cost of running federal institutions is affecting the government’s ability to tackle insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and rising violent crimes. He said Nigeria must redirect public funds to defence and other essential sectors if it hopes to stabilise the country.

Ndume linked the rising cost of governance to the slow pace of response to worsening insecurity.

He said scarce resources are currently trapped in recurrent spending when more money should be going to equipment and operations.

Concerns over VIP police escorts

As part of his cost-cutting push, Ndume faulted the continued use of large police escorts by senators and influential figures. He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had already asked the Inspector General of Police to withdraw officers from VIP protection duties.

Legit.ng had reported that the President directed IGP Kayode Egbetokun to redeploy the officers to frontline operations.

“But up till now, senators are still overcrowded with policemen,” he said.

He urged the police leadership to fully enforce the presidential order. Ndume said the country needs every available officer in community and operational roles rather than escort formations.

He said the security architecture is overstretched and cannot afford to keep thousands of personnel tied to individual politicians. He argued that VIP escorts do little to improve overall public safety and should no longer be a priority.

Push for national realignment

Ndume said Nigeria must realign its priorities if it wants to rebuild the economy and strengthen public confidence. He said savings from a part time legislature and reduced VIP security would help government invest more in logistics, equipment and welfare for security forces.

He called on President Tinubu and police authorities to move quickly on ongoing reforms. Ndume said officers should return to their constitutional duty of protecting citizens rather than individuals.

Civil Defence cannot protect us - VIPs cry out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fear has spread among many of the country’s high-profile individuals after President Bola Tinubu directed the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs.

The directive was announced in a weekend statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga. He explained that police personnel would now return to core operational duties while VIPs who still require close protection are expected to seek assistance from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Many VIPs have questioned whether NSCDC operatives could offer the same level of protection as the mobile police officers they were accustomed to.

