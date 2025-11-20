Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, handed over Nigerian-made patrol vehicles to security agencies to strengthen the fight against insecurity

Governor Fintiri commended the dedication of security personnel and described the vehicles as a stimulus for ongoing operations to ensure peace in the state

Brigade General Ogbonnaya Amechi Agwu welcomed the initiative, saying the vehicles would enhance operational efficiency and motivate frontline officers

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has handed over newly acquired Nigerian-made operational patrol vehicles to security agencies in the state to bolster their fight against insecurity.

The ceremony took place at the Government House in Yola and was attended by Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, senior government officials, and heads of security agencies.

Security in Adamawa gets a lift as Governor Fintiri donates new patrol vehicles, praising officers for keeping the state peaceful. Photo credit: Adamawa state government

Source: Twitter

Gov Fintiri commends security agencies

In post made on Facebook by the Adamawa State Government, Governor Fintiri lauded the efforts of security personnel, noting that their dedication has placed Adamawa among the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He described the vehicle donation as a stimulus to support ongoing security operations and ensure residents can “sleep with both eyes closed.”

He acknowledged that maintaining peace is not an easy task and stressed that it requires strong commitment and investment from the government.

“Though the state is peaceful, it has not been an easy journey. Peace and stability demand continuous support and collaboration between government and security agencies,” Fintiri said.

Peace as a catalyst for investment

The governor highlighted that Adamawa’s stability, reinforced by the bravery of its security forces, has made the state an attractive destination for investors.

He encouraged investors to take advantage of the favourable security environment to grow their businesses.

Fintiri also reaffirmed the cordial relationship between the state government and security agencies, promising ongoing support to maintain public safety.

Security chiefs welcome the initiative

Adamawa State strengthens frontline security as Governor Fintiri delivers operational patrol vehicles to combat pockets of insecurity. Photo credit: Adamawa State Government

Source: Facebook

Brigade General Ogbonnaya Amechi Agwu, Adamawa state Brigade Commandant, spoke on behalf of the heads of security agencies, expressing gratitude to the governor for turning words into action.

He said the provision of patrol vehicles would encourage personnel on the frontline and help tackle pockets of insecurity across the state.

He added,

“The effective deployment of these vehicles will enhance our operational efficiency, keeping our officers alert and proactive in combating criminal activities and ensuring the safety of citizens.”

Governor Fintiri pledged that the state government will continue to support security agencies with resources and collaboration, underscoring that the fight against insecurity remains a top priority.

Insecurity: Police take new action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state Police Command has announced new security measures along key border communities in the state. This follows a strategic review meeting led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the meeting, held on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Kano, brought together senior officers from operational, tactical and intelligence units to assess recent developments.

CP Bakori said the gathering was convened to evaluate the command’s achievements in crime prevention and to strengthen ongoing operations.

Source: Legit.ng