Police begin enforcement of personnel withdrawal from VVIPs

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has taken action on the withdrawal of officers to VIPs across the country

President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs to strengthen community security

Admin officer for commanding officer, SPU base 16, Lagos, ASP Neji Veronica, issued statement addressing officers attached to VIPs

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced the enforcement of withdrawal of Police personnel attached to VIPs across the country.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the Police to withdraw their officers from VIPs.

Police orders officers attached to VIPs across the federation back to Base. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Admin officer for commanding officer, SPU base 16, Lagos, ASP Neji Veronica, said officers attached to VIPS/Beats across the federation have been ordered back to Base.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the copy of the statement via his X handle @DOlusegun

Neji said Police officers are warned to report back before the end of today Monday, November 24, 2025.

She added that officers are to attend the Lecture Parade on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

ASP Neji added that attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll.

“Sequel to the directive of Mr. President and C-in-C of the armed forces on the withdrawal of Police personnel attached to VIPs, the Commanding Officer directs with immediate effect the withdrawal of all personnel of SPU Base 16 attached to VIPS/Beats across the federation back to Base. You are all warned to report back before the end of today Monday 24/11/2025 and all to attend the Lecture Parade tomorrow. Attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll.

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”

Nigerians react as police begin withdrawal of officers

@the_olamarx

We all know that the VVIPs will be exempted, those willing to pay higher will even be given more security officers. Here, we know there is more to whatever is published.

@Ifedayo_hq

yes... they should pay for private security. I don't think any elite can abuse America Police the way we do our police in Nigeria.

@jaiye83654012

This is just Lagos. Many of them are still doing it and VIP work everywhere. Some are even changing to suit, claiming to be DSS. The opposition and many Nigerians are of the opinion this is another stunt. The IGP must not allow the President to be ridiculed.

@real_FBA

Does police ever adhere to order? Some senior officers will still find a way around the detective by the president for their personal gains. Let's see if the directive will stand

Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu orders withdrawal of police

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police officers guarding VIPs to redirect them to core security duties.

The directive came amid rising insecurity, including Boko Haram attacks and bandit raids across northern states.

However, former senator Shehu Sani warned that it may not be implemented, like past failed policies.

