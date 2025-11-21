The House of Representatives Committee on University Education has sent a crucial message to the Federal Government

The committee urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government to commence mass recruitment of lecturers and other university workers

The committee’s chairman, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata, explained the reason the lawmakers made the decision

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has been urged to embark on a mass recruitment of lecturers and other university workers.

The House of Representatives Committee on University Education warned that the current workforce is overstretched and unable to meet the growing demands of the system.

The committee’s chairman, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata, also appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its planned strike.

Fulata warned that any disruption of the academic calendar would undermine ongoing efforts to improve the education sector.

As reported by Daily Trust, Fulata made the call in a statement on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Fulata said the mass exodus of academic staff from Nigerian universities was largely driven by poor remuneration.

He urged the government to urgently review and increase salaries and allowances across the sector.

“I call on Mr President to allow universities to embark on massive recruitment of workers to save our university system. Many have departed, and the few available are overstretched.

“I also call on the government to increase the salary and allowances of university staff because poor remuneration is one of the reasons for the exodus of academics from these institutions.”

The chairman said that the committee recently embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of universities across the country.

The federal lawmaker said the committee gave members firsthand insight into the challenges confronting the institutions.

Fulata warned ASUU that repeated industrial actions worsen existing challenges and destabilise the university system.

“I appeal to ASUU to give the government enough time to address these issues instead of frequent threats of strike action. Another strike will complicate the problems rather than solve them.”

ASUU raises new allegation against Tinubu's govt

Recall that ASUU Nsukka Zone accused the federal government of deliberately stalling the 2009 agreement renegotiation and endangering Nigeria’s future.

The union rejected the proposed salary structure and warned that failure to conclude talks within one month could trigger a national crisis.

ASUU urged traditional rulers, students, and civil society to pressure the government to prioritise education and stop the decline in university funding.

Tinubu orders education minister to end ASUU strikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu issued a fresh order to Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education.

Tinubu has ordered Alausa and the ministry of education to immediately end ASUU strikes in tertiary institutions across the country.

Alausa announced a major shift in negotiation strategy between the federal government and tertiary institutions in the country.

Source: Legit.ng