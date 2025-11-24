Paystack has terminated the employment of its co - founder , Ezra Olubi , after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced online

Olubi had claimed he was dismissed before the company concluded its investigation and without a chance to respond

The controversy had renewed debate on accountability and workplace culture in Africa’s fast-expanding tech sector

Nigerian fintech company Paystack has ended the employment of its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ezra Olubi, following public allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with a junior staff member.

News of the termination emerged after Olubi published a blog post on Saturday, where he said the company acted before its internal investigation reached any conclusion.

Ezra Olubi has vowed to challenge the board's decision in court. Photo: IG/@ezra

The situation erupted earlier in November when a social media user accused him of abusive conduct. The post spread quickly and led many users to circulate explicit tweets he made more than a decade ago.

Paystack later confirmed that it had suspended him and had begun a formal review meant to include an independent investigator.

Company investigation and unresolved questions

In his blog post, Olubi said he was dismissed without a meeting or a chance to present his side of the story. He claimed the decision went against the terms of his suspension and existing company procedures.

He also disclosed that lawyers working on his behalf would examine the company’s actions.

“My legal team is now reviewing the process that led to my purported termination, including its consistency with internal policies. They will take the steps they consider appropriate, and I will not be commenting further on this matter at this time,” he wrote.

Paystack, which was acquired by Stripe in 2020, has been under intense scrutiny as screenshots of Olubi’s old comments continued to circulate. Many of the resurfaced posts contained sexual jokes and remarks that critics described as predatory.

Nigerians react to Olubi's termination

Nigerians have flooded social media with reactions to the termination of the controversial tech guru. Below are some of the top comments:

@edoziay said:

ezra is a clown, because his blog post makes it look like he was fired based off on rumors; as if we didn’t see his tweets and see evidence of his misconduct

@SuaveSultan said:

They did this deliberately. So thy he'd have legal grounds to fight it and then get reinstated. Then the company reputation is intact and their co founder remains in place.

@makispoke

this is a sign of a mature company, and a positive act for the start up industry in Africa.

@iam_ekjosh said:

He was fired BEFORE investigations were complete. What if this is deliberate to keep him? He can sue for wrongful termination and then be rehired and Paystack will say their hands were tied. He's also hinted at it in a blogpost. A clear contravention.

@celestocalculus said:

Company protecting their reputation. They've looked at the potential loss from a possible lawsuit and seen that they can take the hit. Too bad for Ez.

@ti_annah998 said:

Nemesis caught up finally years of building, now this?!!

Source: Legit.ng