Paystack has terminated co-founder and CTO Ezra Olubi employment amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Olubi who revealed the termination said the decision was reached before investigation was concluded

His lawyers are now reviewing the process for his termination and will decide on next action

Nigerian fintech giant Paystack has terminated the employment of its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi employment.

Olubi, who helped drive Paystack’s technical development since its founding in 2015, confirmed the termination in a public statement on Saturday, November 22.

The decision comes days after Paystack’s Board of Directors suspended him and launched an internal investigation into allegations circulating online.

The claims, which gained significant attention on social media, include past tweets and grievances from a former associate.

The suspension was initially described as a step toward an “independent” investigation.

Paystack sacks co-founder

Olubi in a post announcing the termination revealed that the termination decision was reached before the investigation concluded and without any opportunity to respond.

He said:

"Those who know me personally or professionally understand that the posts being circulated do not reflect my conduct or the way I have lived my life. I have always, to the best of my ability, conducted myself in a manner that respects everyone’s dignity and safety.

"On Saturday, 22 November 2025, I was informed that my employment had been terminated. This decision was taken before the supposed investigation was concluded, and without any meeting, hearing, or opportunity for me to respond to the issues raised, in clear contravention of the terms of the suspension and Paystack’s own internal policies.

On the sexual misconduct allegation, Olubi maintained that the posts in question do not reflect his behavior and said he had fully cooperated with the Board.

He added that his legal team is reviewing the termination process to assess compliance with internal company policies, Punch reports.

He said:

“As co-founder, technical leader and long-serving Board member, I have been part of instituting the systems and processes that underpin Paystack’s internal operations. I engaged with this investigation in good faith and cooperated fully with the Board’s directives on that basis.

"My legal team is now reviewing the process that led to my purported termination, including its consistency with internal policies. They will take the steps they consider appropriate, and I will not be commenting further on this matter at this time."

Paystack has not issued a follow-up statement regarding Olubi’s exit as at the time of writing.

Paystack growth

Olubi, who co-founded Paystack with Shola Akinlade and helped build it into Africa’s most celebrated payments company before its $200 million-plus acquisition by Stripe in 2020, had remained silent since deactivating his X account on November 13.

The company has been widely celebrated for simplifying online payments for businesses across the continent, helping thousands of startups and SMEs access seamless digital financial solutions.

