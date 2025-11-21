The National Universities Commission has banned Nigerian universities from awarding honorary doctorate degrees to serving public officials

Investigators found that 32 bodies, including fake institutions and professional groups, engaged in issuing unregulated honorary degrees and professorships

NUC warned that misuse of honorary titles violated the Keffi Declaration and damaged public trust in legitimate academic qualifications

The Federal Government has moved to stop the rising abuse of honorary doctorate degrees across the country following a new directive issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The NUC on Friday announced a full ban on the award of honorary degrees to serving public officials. The decision followed the submission of a report on the conduct of institutions and individuals involved in the practice.

NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu received the report in Abuja on Friday, November 21, and said the findings revealed widespread misuse of titles that were meant to recognise genuine distinction.

He explained that the Commission had no choice but to act after investigators documented patterns that undermined the credibility of the university system.

NUC faults violation of Keffi Declaration

“These degrees are meant to recognise outstanding service or achievements, but unfortunately, they have increasingly been misused,” he said.

He added that the situation had been worsened by unaccredited entities that issue certificates without authority.

Ribadu said the investigation showed that many institutions had ignored the Keffi Declaration of 2012. The agreement, signed by vice chancellors, prohibits universities from awarding honorary doctorates to serving public officials and directs recipients to avoid presenting themselves as holders of earned doctorates.

He warned that deliberate misuse of such titles could amount to false representation under Nigerian law. He said inappropriate adoption of the title Dr had created confusion and weakened public confidence in legitimate academic qualifications.

Report lists illegal degree awarding bodies

According to him, the committee identified 32 bodies engaged in the production of unregulated honorary degrees in the country. They include 10 unaccredited foreign universities, 4 unlicensed local institutions, 15 professional bodies without degree awarding powers and 3 other organisations that lack any mandate to confer academic honours. Some were also found to be issuing fake professorships.

“Let us be clear. Awarding honorary degrees is a legal responsibility of Nigerian universities. The law empowers the NUC to regulate both the award and the use of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria,” he said.

Ribadu restated that only approved public or private universities may confer such honours. He said recipients must also use correct descriptions such as Doctor of Literature Honoris Causa instead of adopting the Dr prefix reserved for earned doctorates and medical practitioners.

He said the new measures will be enforced to protect standards and maintain the integrity of Nigerian higher education.

