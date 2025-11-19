The NCAA has fined Qatar Airways N5 million for repeatedly ignoring consumer protection directives and failing to respond to official Letters of Investigation

The sanction follows a high-profile incident in which a Nigerian passenger was detained in Doha after a disputed allegation

NCAA officials accused the airline of routinely disregarding Nigerian aviation regulations and warned that further penalties may follow

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has imposed a |N5 million fine on Qatar Airways for multiple breaches of consumer protection rules.

The Authority’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed the sanction on Wednesday via a statement on his X handle, noting that the airline had repeatedly ignored NCAA directives as well as responses requested through Letters of Investigation (LOI).

Nigeria's aviation authority fines major international airline N5 million, gives reason

Announcing the fine, Achimugu stated:

“Glad to announce that, today, the NCAA has sanctioned Qatar Airways to the tune of five million naira being penalty for consumer protection-related infractions. In addition, the letters of investigation (LOI) written to the airline over other cases may lead to further sanctions if not treated satisfactorily. As always, the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders.”

This development follows an earlier accusation by Achimugu on September 19, 2025, in which he alleged that Qatar Airways had shown disregard for both a Nigerian passenger and the Authority.

The case involved a cabin crew member who accused a male passenger—travelling with his wife—of inappropriate conduct during boarding for a Lagos–Doha–United States flight.

According to Achimugu, the crew member made no report in Lagos but later filed a complaint in Doha, resulting in the passenger’s arrest and an 18-hour detention.

He explained that the passenger’s wife was left traumatised throughout the ordeal and insisted that the allegation was implausible, as she had been with her husband the entire time.

The detained passenger was further compelled to pay a large fine and sign a document written entirely in Arabic—one he could not understand but signed in desperation to continue his trip.

Despite resolving the issue, Achimugu said Qatar Airways still refused to transport the passenger to his final destination, forcing him to purchase a new ticket from another airline at considerable personal and reputational cost.

NCAA Accuses Airline of Neglecting Regulatory Obligations

The NCAA spokesperson added that the airline had also failed to participate appropriately in meetings convened to address the matter. He noted that Qatar Airways’ country manager routinely evaded sessions with the Authority, choosing to send subordinates instead.

Achimugu said the airline disregarded all decisions reached during the meeting and had similarly ignored multiple complaints escalated by the NCAA, including a recent Letter of Investigation that received no response.

He also highlighted a broader issue: airlines operating from countries with weaker consumer protection systems sometimes show disrespect toward Nigerian aviation regulations. According to him, this behaviour is unacceptable and unlawful, especially under Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

Achimugu stressed that the NCAA’s mandate protects both passengers and airlines. He reiterated that the Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, maintains a firm stance on consumer protection enforcement and is prepared to apply strict penalties to any airline that repeatedly violates the rules.

