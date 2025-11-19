A Nigerian soldier deployed for internal security in Ikorodu, Lagos, was killed by a mentally unstable attacker

The victim was struck on the head with a heavy log while trying to de-escalate a chaotic situation

The Nigerian Army disclosed that the deceased officer was buried according to Islamic rites

Ikorodu, Lagos - A tragic incident has occurred in the Imota area of Ikorodu, Lagos state, as a soldier deployed for internal security duties was killed by a mentally unstable man.

The Army confirmed that the attack took place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, around 4:00 pm while the officer was attempting to calm a disorderly situation.

According to the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Musa Yahaya, the soldier was struck on the head with a heavy log while trying to intervene peacefully.

He stated:

“One of the soldiers deployed for internal security duty in the Imota area of Ikorodu while attempting to de-escalate a chaotic situation was attacked by a mentally unstable individual."

"The attacker struck the soldier on the head with a heavy log, causing severe injury.”

Army response and immediate actions

The statement noted that the incident prompted soldiers at the scene to respond swiftly, subdue the attacker, and recover the soldier’s weapon.

Yahaya added that the injured soldier was immediately taken to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

“The situation was swiftly brought under control by other soldiers at the scene, who neutralised the attacker and recovered the soldier’s weapon.

"The injured soldier was evacuated to Ikorodu General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.” He added.

The soldier buried

The Nigerian Army disclosed that the deceased officer was buried according to Islamic rites, in a ceremony attended by the Acting Commanding Officer and his colleagues.

The 81 Division expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the fallen soldier, adding that investigations have commenced.

“The 81 Division Nigerian Army has conveyed condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and appreciate his service to the nation,” the statement concluded.

The Army further urged members of the public to report suspicious activities and remain vigilant.

