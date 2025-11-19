Amaechi criticised the federal government for failing to curb killings, kidnappings and terrorist attacks across Nigeria

Former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has criticised the federal government for failing to curb the surge in killings, kidnappings and terrorist attacks across Nigeria.

He said the Tinubu-led government has not shown the political will necessary to protect citizens.

Attacks and Killings: "Enough! We'll Help You If You Request Help," Amaechi Sends Message To Tinubu

“Enough of looking the other way or issuing watery statements of condemnation. The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property,” Amaechi said.

Amaechi: Nationwide attacks demand urgent action

Amaechi highlighted recent incidents, including attacks on civilians in Plateau, the abduction of secondary schoolgirls in Kebbi, the ambush of soldiers in Borno that led to the death and kidnapping of Brigadier General M. Uba, an attack on a church in Kwara, and the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Bobbo Paschal in Kaduna.

“These attacks, all within a week, are too much to be ignored. The Federal Government must step up its game, strengthen military intelligence and tactical operations, and meet the expectations of the people,” he added.

Offer of support to the President

Amaechi stressed that decisive leadership and stronger coordination are required to address the crisis. He offered the support of Rivers state, citing the state’s success in managing security challenges.

“We did it in Rivers State; it can be done in the country. We are prepared to help if you request help,” he said.

Call for accountability and action

He further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise national security, make tough decisions, and probe previous missteps.

“Prioritising summits or jetting out while Nigerians are dying is not the trait of a good leader. The current situation demands accountability and decisive action,” Amaechi concluded.

