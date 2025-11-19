Attacks and Killings: "Enough! We'll Help You If You Request Help," Amaechi Sends Message To Tinubu
- Amaechi criticised the federal government for failing to curb killings, kidnappings and terrorist attacks across Nigeria
- He highlighted multiple attacks in Plateau, Kebbi, Borno, Kwara and Kaduna that demanded urgent government action
- Amaechi offered Rivers State’s support to the President and urged decisive leadership and accountability
Former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has criticised the federal government for failing to curb the surge in killings, kidnappings and terrorist attacks across Nigeria.
He said the Tinubu-led government has not shown the political will necessary to protect citizens.
“Enough of looking the other way or issuing watery statements of condemnation. The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property,” Amaechi said.
Amaechi: Nationwide attacks demand urgent action
Amaechi highlighted recent incidents, including attacks on civilians in Plateau, the abduction of secondary schoolgirls in Kebbi, the ambush of soldiers in Borno that led to the death and kidnapping of Brigadier General M. Uba, an attack on a church in Kwara, and the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Bobbo Paschal in Kaduna.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“These attacks, all within a week, are too much to be ignored. The Federal Government must step up its game, strengthen military intelligence and tactical operations, and meet the expectations of the people,” he added.
Offer of support to the President
Amaechi stressed that decisive leadership and stronger coordination are required to address the crisis. He offered the support of Rivers state, citing the state’s success in managing security challenges.
“We did it in Rivers State; it can be done in the country. We are prepared to help if you request help,” he said.
Call for accountability and action
He further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise national security, make tough decisions, and probe previous missteps.
“Prioritising summits or jetting out while Nigerians are dying is not the trait of a good leader. The current situation demands accountability and decisive action,” Amaechi concluded.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944