Breaking: FG Asks Court to Sentence Nnamdi Kanu to Death, Video Trends
- Following the conviction of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the federal government, on Thursday, November 20, applied for him to be sentenced to death
- The federal government’s lead counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), made the application shortly after the court found Kanu guilty on all seven-count terrorism charges that were preferred against him
- The prosecution insisted that Kanu’s incitements led to the brutal killings of several security operatives and the destruction of public infrastructure, alleging that IPOB gunmen took steps to destabilise Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering judicial matters in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The prosecution in the case involving Nnamdi Kanu, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, urged the federal high court, Abuja, to sentence the detained leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to death.
Awomolo argued that, given Kanu was found guilty of counts 1 to 6, he should be handed capital punishment.
Kanu judgment today
According to the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that is "the only sentence that the lordship will enforce", The Nation reported.
Channels Television also noted the Nigerian federal government's demand.
The trending video can be watched below:
More to follow...
