Following the conviction of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the federal government, on Thursday, November 20, applied for him to be sentenced to death

The federal government’s lead counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), made the application shortly after the court found Kanu guilty on all seven-count terrorism charges that were preferred against him

The prosecution insisted that Kanu’s incitements led to the brutal killings of several security operatives and the destruction of public infrastructure, alleging that IPOB gunmen took steps to destabilise Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The prosecution in the case involving Nnamdi Kanu, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, urged the federal high court, Abuja, to sentence the detained leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to death.

Awomolo argued that, given Kanu was found guilty of counts 1 to 6, he should be handed capital punishment.

According to the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that is "the only sentence that the lordship will enforce", The Nation reported.

Channels Television also noted the Nigerian federal government's demand.

