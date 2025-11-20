Live Updates: Court to Deliver Judgment in IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu’s Alleged Terrorism Case Today
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering judicial matters in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in the alleged terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The judgment which will be delivered today, Thursday, November 20, by Justice John Omotosho is expected to be transmitted live on television.
After his controversial re-arrest in Kenya in June 2021, the Nigerian government reactivated Kanu's prosecution.
Follow all the live updates here on Legit.ng.
Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.
Nigeria vs Nnamdi Kanu convenes
The matter of federal republic of Nigeria versus Nnamdi Kanu has been convened.
The Judge said that before he delivers the ‘judgment’, he would allow Kanu to move the several motions he had filed since the last hearing date.
Kanu is moving the motions right now.
The video can be viewed below.
Nnamdi Kanu arrives court
The man at the centre of attention, Nnamdi Kanu, has arrived in court.
Kanu's brother, Kanunta, shared a video to confirm the IPOB leader's appearance in court.
The clip can be viewed below:
Kanu's supporter, Sowore sighted in court's premises
Presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore, is in court.
Sowore had expressed solidarity with Kanu several times.
Nnamdi Kanu: Security heightened in south-east
Security has been heightened across the south-east as the federal high court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in the alleged terrorism trial of Kanu.
As the nation awaits today’s ruling, tension and anticipation remain high over a trial widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most politically sensitive cases in recent years.
Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer hopeful of favourable judgment
Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers engaged by Kanu, committed the decisive trial to God.
He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:
Live: Nnamdi Kanu's verdict today
The federal high court in Abuja will, on Thursday, November 20, deliver the judgment in the alleged terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu on live broadcast.
The court registrar confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday morning, November 20.
Cameramen of different television stations, including NTA, Channels TV, AIT, and TVC, were among the workers of broadcast stations in the courtroom with their gadgets for the live transmission.
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.