Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering judicial matters in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in the alleged terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The judgment which will be delivered today, Thursday, November 20, by Justice John Omotosho is expected to be transmitted live on television.

Live from Abuja as verdict expected in IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

After his controversial re-arrest in Kenya in June 2021, the Nigerian government reactivated Kanu's prosecution.

Follow all the live updates here on Legit.ng.

Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.