Aguleri monarch says he personally reached out amid swirling rumours about former governor Obiano’s health abroad

Social media buzz sparked widespread panic over Obiano’s supposed death, prompting official clarifications

The former commissioner also emphasised Obiano’s health and legacy, debunking persistent rumours about his London hospital visit

Traditional ruler of Aguleri ancient kingdom in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Michael Idigo, has described the rumoured death of former governor of the state, His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Mmaduaburochukwu Willie Obiano, as a falsehood from the pit of hell.

False rumours of former Anambra governor Obiano’s death dismissed by Igwe Idigo and Don Adinuba. Photo credit: WillieMObiano

Source: Twitter

Rumoured news about the sudden demise of the former Anambra governor on Friday, November 14, went viral on social media, causing disquiet in the country, Anambra State, and the Aguleri community in particular.

While some reports say that the former governor died of cardiac arrest, some say that he died of prostate-related ailments in a London hospital.

Igwe Idigo confirms Willie Obiano's health status

But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, November 14, 2025, Igwe Michael Idigo, who is the traditional ruler of Aguleri, where the former governor comes from, dispelled the rumour, describing it as a falsehood.

Idigo, former Patron, Anambra state Traditional Rulers Council, said that the former governor was healthy and hearty, and has not visited any hospital in the past two months.

He said,

"My friend, I can tell you that it is not true that ex-Governor Willie Obiano is dead. I called His Excellency some two hours ago, as soon as the rumour filtered. I spoke with him."

"My brother, my subject and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Willie Obiano, is healthy and hearty. He is currently in the United States, not in London, as rumoured."

"The former governor is not sick, and he has not visited the hospital in the past two months or so. People should disregard the rumour. I can tell you authoritatively that he is fine."

Don Adinuba confirms Willie Obiano Is alive

Also, former Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in Anambra State, Mrr. Don Adinuba described the news as false.

In a statement on Friday, November 14, the former commissioner said that the information has no basis.

"The Nigerian media have been abuzz in the last couple of hours over a rumour that the immediate past Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has passed on in London," Adinuba said.

Panic online over Obiano’s alleged death; monarch assures public he is living in the United States. Photo credit: Willie Obiano

Source: Twitter

"This rumour has no basis. Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not in London. He is not just alive, but healthy, strong and too agile for someone who has just turned 70 years."

"We thank people from different walks of life across the globe for their acute interest in the former governor, whose large-heartedness and record of service delivery remain solid years by any standard."

"The outpouring of love across the globe following the rumour shows how much Chief Obiano matters to many, almost four years after leaving public office, and choosing a quiet private life abroad. At only 70 years, Chief Obiano has joined the pantheon of men like The Great Zik of Africa, whose rumoured death turned out to be utterly false and without any foundation."

Dr Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano was born in Aguleri, Anambra State, Nigeria, on August 8, 1955, and he is currently 70 years old. He is married to Dr (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano, and together, they have two children.

The banker turned politician governed Anambra State under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) between March 17, 2014 and March 17, 2022, when he handed over to His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Obiano addresses death rumour

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Anambra governor Willie Obiano dismissed online death rumours as false, saying he is “alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health.”

Obiano posted on Facebook that the news of his death in London was untrue, calling the spread of misinformation “unfortunate” and a “mischief.”

He thanked well-wishers for their calls and prayers, urging them to disregard the rumours completely.

Source: Legit.ng