Top Monarch Opens Up on Rumoured Death of Former Anambra Governor Obiano
- Aguleri monarch says he personally reached out amid swirling rumours about former governor Obiano’s health abroad
- Social media buzz sparked widespread panic over Obiano’s supposed death, prompting official clarifications
- The former commissioner also emphasised Obiano’s health and legacy, debunking persistent rumours about his London hospital visit
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Traditional ruler of Aguleri ancient kingdom in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Michael Idigo, has described the rumoured death of former governor of the state, His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Mmaduaburochukwu Willie Obiano, as a falsehood from the pit of hell.
Rumoured news about the sudden demise of the former Anambra governor on Friday, November 14, went viral on social media, causing disquiet in the country, Anambra State, and the Aguleri community in particular.
While some reports say that the former governor died of cardiac arrest, some say that he died of prostate-related ailments in a London hospital.
Igwe Idigo confirms Willie Obiano's health status
But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, November 14, 2025, Igwe Michael Idigo, who is the traditional ruler of Aguleri, where the former governor comes from, dispelled the rumour, describing it as a falsehood.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Idigo, former Patron, Anambra state Traditional Rulers Council, said that the former governor was healthy and hearty, and has not visited any hospital in the past two months.
He said,
"My friend, I can tell you that it is not true that ex-Governor Willie Obiano is dead. I called His Excellency some two hours ago, as soon as the rumour filtered. I spoke with him."
"My brother, my subject and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Willie Obiano, is healthy and hearty. He is currently in the United States, not in London, as rumoured."
"The former governor is not sick, and he has not visited the hospital in the past two months or so. People should disregard the rumour. I can tell you authoritatively that he is fine."
Don Adinuba confirms Willie Obiano Is alive
Also, former Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in Anambra State, Mrr. Don Adinuba described the news as false.
In a statement on Friday, November 14, the former commissioner said that the information has no basis.
"The Nigerian media have been abuzz in the last couple of hours over a rumour that the immediate past Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has passed on in London," Adinuba said.
"This rumour has no basis. Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not in London. He is not just alive, but healthy, strong and too agile for someone who has just turned 70 years."
"We thank people from different walks of life across the globe for their acute interest in the former governor, whose large-heartedness and record of service delivery remain solid years by any standard."
"The outpouring of love across the globe following the rumour shows how much Chief Obiano matters to many, almost four years after leaving public office, and choosing a quiet private life abroad. At only 70 years, Chief Obiano has joined the pantheon of men like The Great Zik of Africa, whose rumoured death turned out to be utterly false and without any foundation."
Dr Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano was born in Aguleri, Anambra State, Nigeria, on August 8, 1955, and he is currently 70 years old. He is married to Dr (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano, and together, they have two children.
The banker turned politician governed Anambra State under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) between March 17, 2014 and March 17, 2022, when he handed over to His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.
Obiano addresses death rumour
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Anambra governor Willie Obiano dismissed online death rumours as false, saying he is “alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health.”
Obiano posted on Facebook that the news of his death in London was untrue, calling the spread of misinformation “unfortunate” and a “mischief.”
He thanked well-wishers for their calls and prayers, urging them to disregard the rumours completely.
Source: Legit.ng
Mokwugo Solomon (Anambra State Correspondent) Anambra's regional correspondent Mokwugwo Solomon is an Editor, Investigative Journalist, and Media Consultant, with a wealth of experience spanning 17 years. He bagged his B/Ed degree in English Education from University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University. After 17 years in various areas of journalism, Mokwugwo Solomon is now the Correspondent of Legit.ng in Anambra State, Nigeria, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. Contact him at: mokwugwosolomon@gmail.com OR: +2348063831036.