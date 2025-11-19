Nigerians have taken a swipe at a US lawmaker, Riley M. Moore, who claimed that the abducted Kebbi girls in Nigeria are Christians

The US federal lawmaker made the claim in a social media post, alleging that the incident happened in a Christian enclave

On Monday, November 17, 25 girls were abducted by bandits at the Muslim dominated Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu

Controversial lawmaker in the United States, Riley M. Moore, has come under fire following his claim that the abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State were Christians.

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Nigerians tackle US senator for lying that abducted Kebbi girls are Christians Photo Credit: @RepRileyMoore

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the incident, the US lawmaker took to his social media page to pray for the girls and claimed, "While we don't have all the details on this horrific attack, we know that the attack occurred in a Christian enclave in Northern Nigeria."

He called on the Nigerian government to end the violence in the country. This came amid the claim by the US President Donald Trump that there was Christian genocide in Nigeria, and he threatened military action in the sovereign state. Trump's claim has been fact-checked and reported to be false.

How Nigerians react to US Congressman's falsehood

However, Moore's claim that the recently kidnapped girls are Christians has fueled anger from Nigerians, who accused the US lawmakers of plotting to turn Nigeria into a war zone. Below are some of their comments:

Bashir Ahmad wrote:

"While appreciating your concern and praying for our sisters, it is important to correct a crucial detail here: the attack did not occur in a Christian enclave. It happened within a Muslim community, and the victims themselves were Muslims. This is precisely why we keep saying that even you, Americans, either do not understand the complexity of Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, or you are deliberately pushing unholy narratives that risk worsening our already fragile unity."

Nigerians tackle US congressman for lying about the abduction of Kebbi girls Photo Credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

Teejay wrote:

"You are a criminal, that was how you lied against Iraq and Libya. The students are Muslim."

Charles Igwe questioned the lawmaker:

"The kidnapping attack happened in Maga, which is in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. This area is predominantly Muslim, not a Christian enclave as you suggested. But come to think of it, why are you fixated on profiling only Christian victims? These terrorists attack both Christians and Muslims, and they must be wiped off the face of the earth."

Abubakar Sadiq Habib commented:

"When does the Kebbi state become a Christian state? All the victims are Muslims. Why are you using all the Muslims killed and portraying them as Christians? What an insensitive portrayal is this, where is your humanity?"

See more reactions here:

Wike speaks on Donald Trump's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike accused the opposition leaders of dividing the country by promoting religious sentiment.

Wike made the allegation while reacting to the claim of Christian genocide in Nigeria by US President Donald Trump.

The minister stressed that the opposition was acting beyond politics because they are aware that no one can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng