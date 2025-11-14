Former Rivers governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has made a contrary claim that the then opposition leaders, including him, alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria against the PDP administration in the US

Amaechi, who was then in the APC and a top figure under the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, said that the opposition figure then only talked about free and fair elections in Nigeria

The allegation was being made against them as a result of the claim by the US President Donald Trump that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria, and he threatened to launch military action in Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, has clarified that the meeting of the then-opposition leaders with some American officials was only to ensure a free and fair election.

Amaechi's clarification came amid the allegations that opposition leaders were against former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 presidential election and pressured the Americans to secure their victory against the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration, alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Rotimi Amaechi denies that opposition leaders are taking Christian genocide to US Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

But speaking on the allegation at the National Conference of Editors, on Thursday, November 13, Amaechi, who was a key figure of the former President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), maintained that such a discussion never happened, Vanguard reported.

The former governor's statement reads in part:

"There was absolutely no meeting in America like that. There was just one meeting, and we were invited to the meeting and the discussion. The question was from the Americans -look, we don’t want violence in this election, and we should have trust that there would be no violence.”

Trump's allegation against Nigeria

Recently, Trump threatened military action in Nigeria and directed the US Department of Defence to prepare for "possible action" in Nigeria. He alleged that Christians were being killed in Nigeria and called on the government to swiftly stop the killings.

The Nigerian government had earlier rejected the allegations and maintained that all faiths were being affected by the insecurity in the country. Before that, Trump tagged Nigeria as a country of particular concern, where he first raised the Christian genocide allegation against Nigeria. The development had led to widespread criticism.

US plans military base in PH

While the allegation has been debunked by the Nigerian authorities, there are indications that the US was planning to establish a military base in Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil headquarters, which is about 1,370 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the epicentre of the terror activities.

Many analysts have maintained that the US president lied about his claim, and his position has been rejected by China and the European Union. They have called for respect for Nigeria's sovereignty and that the country should be allowed to manage its internal affairs.

US President accuses Nigeria of not protecting Christians Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

US Military mentions 3 strategies to attack Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has reiterated his planned attack on Nigeria after alleging that Christians are being massacred in the country.

While Trump's claim has been widely fact-checked and debunked, he has directed the US forces to prepare for a possible attack in Nigeria.

In a latest development, the US African Command has also listed three options for its operation in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng