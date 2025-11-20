In reaction to the incessant killings and attacks in the country, a Nigerian pastor took to the streets to stage a solo protest

The cleric, who wore a suit, knelt on the road with a cardboard that had a message for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a statement released online, the pastor decried the worsening security situation in the country, the latest being the Kwara church attack, and urged Tinubu to end terrorism

Apostle Harrison Ayintete, founder of Goodness Nation, has staged a solo protest on the road in response to the incessant violent killings in the country.

Pastor Harrison shared a video of himself on the road with a card that had a message for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This comes after the Kwara church attack on Tuesday, November 18.

"Dear President Tinubu,

Please end terrorism!" a message boldly written on the white cardboard read.

In the video released on TikTok, Harrison, who wore a black suit, was seen on his knees holding the cardboard above his head.

Kwara church attack: Pastor's message to Tinubu

In a heartfelt statement, the pastor noted that there might be more to the security situation in the country than was conceived.

He said they staged a protest during President Jonathan's administration because they felt he was handling the Boko Haram menace with kid gloves.

However, from Buhari's regime onwards, the security situation had only worsened, contrary to what was expected, the pastor opined.

Reechoing the appeal of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Harrison begged Tinubu to destroy terrorism.

He expressed belief in Tinubu's leadership, but urged him to act now as the situation called for an urgent response. Harrison's statement read:

"Dear President Sir @officialABAT Sir, history is teaching me that there might be more to Nigeria’s problem than we envisage.

"We protested during President Jonathan’s regime, we felt he was toothless against the BokoHaram terrorism, we all moved with rage during the #bringbackourgirls crisis of the time, we saw President Jonathan’s wife cry on national television at the time.

"Sir, when President Buhari came in, we felt he will destroy the BokoHaram terrorism in combination with VP @ProfOsinbajo.

"We have seen a decline in security from that time, and it worsens under your administration sir. We live in fear, we are traumatized, we are really traumatized sir, the genocide in the North, the cries of men like Revd Dachomo, the kidnap of students in Kebbi, the killings in a church at Owo years back, now another one in Kwara among so many others.

"I am pastor @GoodnessNation , I am just a citizen begging you sir! Like Daddy Adeboye @PastorEAAdeboye said, we believe your government remains the best answer and not Trump, we believe no one understands the country more than you do, you are our president, not Trump! Daddy Adeboye suggested a swift action on this matter, Daddy @officialABAT , edakun, destroy terrorism!

"I am not in your shoes, I don’t know what you know, I know leadership can be difficult and we followers don’t always know the full weight of the responsibility but please whatever you can do, treat this matter with the desperation it deserves! I pray God will help you sir! Act now! Do something that has not been done."

Pastor's solo protest stirs reactions

juwonix said:

''Apostle more grace Sir, how i wish others influencer MOGs can speak out too."

Pastor David Soladoye said:

"It is really very sad. Thank you for leading your voice Apostle."

MIN ERIDAMILOLA WATER🔥 said:

"E no pass like this... God bless you sir."

Minister DANIEL DE ORDAINED said:

''This is what we need, lets come out of social media."

CK Cctv And Solar services 🛠️ said:

"E reach to kneel down , but I hope Adeboye and the rest can do the same."

Kwara orders immediate closure of schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kwara state government had ordered the immediate closure of schools as bandit attacks spread.

The directive affected institutions in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun and Ekiti LGAs after fresh security reports pointed to rising threats across the border communities.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers confirmed the order in a circular signed by its state chairman, Yusuf Agboola, who said the union acted strictly on instructions issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

