Prominent Niger lawyer Barrister Isyaku Danjuma has been held by bandits for over 45 days after abduction

As gathered by Legit.ng, his family struggles to raise N80 million ransom while terror attack details continue to emerge

Similar kidnappings and deadly school raids highlight rising insecurity in northern Nigerian communities

The family of a well-known Niger state lawyer, Barrister Isyaku Muhammad Danjuma (popularly called Ibeto), is in deep distress as he remains in the captivity of terrorists more than 45 days after his abduction, Legit.ng has learned.

Prominent Niger lawyer remains with abductors for 45+ days as family struggles to gather N80m. Photo credit: Isyaku Muhammad Danjuma

Source: Original

A family source who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng confirmed that the bandits initially demanded N200 million but later reduced the ransom to N80 million after negotiations.

“They first asked for N200million, but after negotiation, it came down to N80million. The family is struggling to raise the money,” the source said.

Barrister Isyaku was kidnapped on October 1, the day Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary.

His abduction happened during a brazen early-morning attack on Ibeto town, Magama Local Government Area of Niger state.

One of his close friends and colleagues, Sani Sa’ad, expressed heartbreaking concern over the prolonged captivity.

He said: “It’s deeply saddening to share that our colleague and brother, Isyaku Muhammad Danjuma (Ibeto), has been in captivity since his abduction on 1st October 2025. Despite ongoing efforts and consultations, he is still being held by his abductors, who have requested the payment of N80m.”

He added that the ordeal has been emotionally draining for everyone connected to the abducted lawyer.

“Indeed, this difficult period has tested the strength of his family, friends, and colleagues, but our faith in Allah (SWA) remains unwavering.”

How the abduction happened

Legit.ng gathered that the terrorists stormed Ibeto in large numbers, heavily armed with weapons that terrified residents.

Niger lawyer kidnapped on October 1 still held as N80m ransom weighs on family. Photo credit: Isyaku Muhammad Danjuma, X/@OmoyemiAkangbe

Source: Original

A family member recounted the horror of the attack:

“A lot of them, armed with dangerous weapons and guns even bigger than what the security operatives would carry, entered our town on that (early morning). They were targeting prominent people to abduct. So that was how they came for Barrister Isyaku Muhammed Danjuma."

"He is currently with them. They have taken him away into the bush. These bandits operated openly for hours without any police or army to rescue them.”

A similar incident went viral in September when Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka, a newly called to the bar lawyer, was also kidnapped alongside her sister while returning home from her Call to Bar ceremony.

It was gathered that the abduction occurred around Lokoja, Kogi state, on Friday, September 27, just days after she was called to the bar on Tuesday, September 23, in Abuja.

According to a public post shared on X by Blue Lawyer with handle @Rhave_official, Udoka, a graduate of Ambrose Alli University and law school at Enugu Campus, was taken by her captors, who demanded a N20 million ransom for her release.

Barrister Onyesom and her sister, Gift Onyesom, were later released by their kidnappers after allegedly paying an undisclosed ransom.

Deadly Kebbi school raid

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that bandits stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive School in Maga, Kebbi state, early Monday, October 17.

They shot the principal, killed Vice-Principal Hassan Makuku while he tried to defend students, and injured a guard.

Several female students were abducted, and security forces, including police and the military, are now combing the nearby forest.

Source: Legit.ng