Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has received a controversial thank-you message from the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose. In the message, which was shared with Legit.ng by the ex-president's media aide, Fayose said that the former president belonged to "the zoo."

While appreciating the former president, Fayose accused Obasanjo of going so low. He added that he was not surprised by the outburst of the former president, "because someone once said you are supposed to be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely, that's where you belong."

Kehinde Akinyemi, the media assistant to Obasanjo, explained that the "thank you" message was forwarded to the former president via SMS. Fayose said he did not reply to Obasanjo at the event because he wanted "the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are."

Fayose's message further reads in part:

"It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity, OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry, Baba., I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly, I shall appreciate it if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought u back."

