The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed counterfeit and expired products worth N20 billion in Ibadan

The large-scale exercise formed part of ongoing efforts to protect public health and remove unsafe goods from circulation

Officials and enforcement agencies joined the destruction ceremony, underscoring Nigeria’s united fight against counterfeit products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday destroyed counterfeit, expired, banned, and substandard products valued at N20 billion during its South-West Zonal Destruction Flag-off Ceremony at the Moniya Dumpsite in Ibadan.

According to a release shared on the agency’s website and social media platforms, the exercise formed part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health by permanently removing unsafe, falsified, and violative products from circulation.

NAFDAC destroyed counterfeit products worth N20 billion in Ibadan to safeguard public health. Photo credit: NAFDAC/x

Source: Twitter

Items destroyed included medicines and cosmetics

NAFDAC reported that the products destroyed included substandard and falsified medicines, unsafe processed foods, counterfeit cosmetics, and various expired goods seized from manufacturers, importers, and distributors across the South-West.

The exercise also covered expired and damaged products voluntarily submitted by compliant companies, non-governmental organisations, and trade groups.

Enforcement agencies supported destruction exercise

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, commended the collaboration with other enforcement agencies, highlighting the scale of the operation.

She stated:

“We commend the strong partnership with @CustomsNG, especially the recent handover of 25 containers of counterfeit and substandard pharmaceuticals, including a reefer container, for destruction.

“This is a clear demonstration of our collective commitment to protecting the health of Nigerians.”

Adeyeye further acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. She described their involvement as crucial in the “sustained national fight against counterfeiters.”

Ibadan witnessed NAFDAC’s crackdown on unsafe goods, reinforcing Nigeria’s fight against counterfeit products. Photo credit: Nafdac/x

Source: UGC

NAFDAC vows to continue fight against unsafe products

The agency boss reiterated NAFDAC’s resolve to continue targeting unsafe products. She said:

“Our mandate is to ensure that unsafe, falsified, and violative products are permanently removed from circulation.

“We will continue to work relentlessly to safeguard the health and wellbeing of every Nigerian.”

Public health protection remains priority

According to the release, the destruction exercise drew officials and stakeholders from across the region. NAFDAC noted that the event underscored its proactive approach to tackling counterfeit goods that pose serious risks to public safety.

This latest destruction exercise reinforced the agency’s commitment to protecting Nigerians from harmful products and maintaining public confidence in regulated goods.

See the X post below:

NAFDAC destroys ₦43 billion worth of counterfeit drugs

Legit. ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed items worth ₦43 billion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Thursday.

The exercise, which took place at a dumpsite in Moniya, Akinyele local government area, saw the destruction of falsified drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome regulated products.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Christiana Adeyeye, represented by the Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Shabba Mohammed, highlighted the collaborative efforts that led to this operation.

Source: Legit.ng