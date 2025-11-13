The Federal Government announced plans to integrate retired military officers into community policing under the new RUSEB-P initiative

Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru said the programme aimed to reclaim ungoverned spaces, boost rural security, and foster economic development

The government also introduced digital support systems, including a “Thank A Soldier” QR Code and a Veterans’ Databank, to honour and assist veterans

The federal government has announced plans to integrate retired military officers into community policing structures across the country as part of a renewed effort to secure ungoverned areas where terrorists and bandits operate.

Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, made this known in Abuja during a press briefing to commence activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Celebration on November 13, Daily Trust reported.

He said the initiative, known as the Reclaiming the Ungoverned Space for Economic Benefits Programme (RUSEB-P), is designed to utilize the experience and discipline of military veterans to restore peace and spur economic recovery in previously insecure regions.

Retired officers to reclaim unsafe regions

Badaru explained that the RUSEB-P will deploy veterans to strengthen local security, promote agriculture, mining, and other community projects aimed at curbing the resurgence of terrorism and revitalizing rural economies.

He noted that a dedicated committee was already finalizing the implementation framework for the programme.

“Engaging veterans to reinforce local security and initiate projects like farming and mining, under RUSEB-P, will prevent the resurgence of terrorism, revitalize local economies, and strengthen national security and cohesion,” he said.

The minister added that the initiative reflects a long-term vision to ensure that retired soldiers continue to play meaningful roles in nation-building after active service.

Government introduces digital platforms for veterans

As part of broader reforms for the military community, Badaru announced the launch of a “Thank A Soldier” QR Code, a digital innovation that allows Nigerians to send personalized messages of appreciation to serving troops and honour fallen heroes.

He further revealed ongoing plans to establish a Veterans’ Databank and Call Centre to enhance welfare management and coordination. Additionally, the government intends to review the Nigerian Legion Act and rename it the Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN) to improve legal and institutional support for veterans’ welfare.

Badaru disclosed that since President Tinubu assumed office, the armed forces have neutralized more than 13,000 terrorists and criminals, arrested over 17,000 suspects, rescued nearly 10,000 hostages, and destroyed about 1,900 illegal refining sites.

He said over 100,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters and their families have surrendered, leading to the dismantling of major terrorist strongholds and the return of displaced communities to their homes.

The minister urged Nigerians to continue supporting the military and honouring their sacrifices, noting that their courage and discipline remain vital to national unity and security.

