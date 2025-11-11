The Nigeria Immigration Service stop 294 Nigerians attempting to leave the country illegally and denied entry to 332 undocumented migrants

Comptroller General Kemi Nandap said recent operations also rescued 36 victims of human trafficking and child labour during intensified surveillance

Over 577,000 NYSC members have been sensitised nationwide as part of an anti-smuggling campaign aimed at tackling the “Japa” syndrome

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped nearly 300 Nigerians from illegally leaving the country and refused entry to over 300 undocumented foreigners, as the government intensifies its fight against irregular migration and human trafficking.

Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, disclosed the figures on Tuesday, November 11, during a stakeholders’ sensitisation seminar in Abuja themed “Evolving Patterns in Smuggling of Migrants: Towards a Coordinated National Response.”

She said 294 Nigerians without valid travel documents were recently intercepted while attempting to leave the country through the Seme border, while 332 irregular migrants were denied entry, Vanguard reported.

The operation also led to the rescue of 36 victims of human trafficking and child labour.

Irregular migration driven by organised networks

Nandap described the recent surge in irregular migration, popularly known as “Japa,” as deeply troubling. She said many young Nigerians continue to risk their lives under the illusion of greener pastures abroad, often falling prey to criminal syndicates who profit from desperation.

“It is very disheartening when you see young people risking their lives because they feel the grass is greener on the other side,” she said.

According to her, migrant smuggling has become more complex and transnational, driven by highly organised criminal networks exploiting weak borders and false promises.

The Immigration boss stated that the NIS has strengthened its operations through tighter border monitoring, legal reforms, public education, and international partnerships.

The agency has also worked with local and foreign partners to improve intelligence sharing and surveillance technology, including the use of CCTV cameras at major border points such as Seme.

Youth sensitisation, global cooperation ongoing

Nandap revealed that over 577,200 National Youth Service Corps members have been sensitised this year on the dangers of irregular migration. The nationwide Anti-Smuggling Sensitisation Campaign, first launched in Lagos, has now reached schools, markets, worship centres, and motor parks across the country.

She also announced plans to introduce Anti-Smuggling Clubs in secondary schools and within the NYSC’s Community Development Service programme to raise awareness among young Nigerians.

“These are not annual statistics; they happened just within a short period, and it tells you the scale of the problem we are dealing with,” she added.

Nandap said Nigeria continues to play an active role in global migration dialogues, including the Khartoum, Rabat, and Niamey Processes. She maintained that tackling migrant smuggling requires coordination among security agencies, civil society, and international partners.

“The fight against smuggling of migrants is not only a security imperative but also a moral responsibility,” she said.

“Every smuggled migrant represents a life placed at risk, a family disrupted, and a community robbed of its potential.”

She called for a united national front to ensure safe, orderly, and legal migration built on protection, accountability, and human dignity.

