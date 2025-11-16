A fire on Sunday gutted Kayat Restaurant on Polo Road in Maiduguri, leaving part of the building destroyed

Emergency teams from the Borno State Fire Service and police quickly moved in to contain the blaze

Witnesses said the cause of the fire remained unclear, though rescue efforts were still underway

Fire outbreak in Maiduguri: Blaze gutted Kayat Restaurant on Polo Road, Borno State. Photo credit: Isah Ojo/X

Source: Twitter

The Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Daso, confirmed that rescue operations were ongoing at the scene. He said, “Our team from the GRA police station is currently there, providing assistance to the Fire Service.”

Residents near the restaurant described how the area was cordoned off as emergency teams worked to contain the flames.

Umar Abdullahi, an eyewitness, said, “I just passed there now. A significant part of the place was still catching fire. However, there were fire service people there trying to douse the fire.”

Another witness, Martina Joseph, explained that bystanders were kept at a safe distance while the fire service managed the situation.

She said, “The situation was professionally handled, they quickly controlled the movement of cars and people. From what I saw, only the building and maybe some materials caught fire.”

Cause of fire remains unknown

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined. Attempts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service in Borno, Fati Fali Murtala, were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

This incident followed a similar fire outbreak in March, when PUNCH Online reported that an electronics shop at Monday Market in Maiduguri was destroyed, resulting in losses worth millions of naira. At that time, the Borno State Police had dispatched officers to secure the area and prevent theft during the emergency.

Maiduguri fire incident, cause of Kayat Restaurant blaze remains unknown as rescue efforts continued. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum/X

Source: Twitter

Borno state

Borno State, created in February 1976, is the largest state in Nigeria by land area, covering about 70,898 square kilometres. Its capital, Maiduguri, is the political and economic hub.

The state borders Niger, Chad and Cameroon, making it the only Nigerian state with international boundaries to three countries.

Historically, it was part of the Kanem-Bornu Empire, with the Kanuri people as the dominant ethnic group. Nicknamed the “Home of Peace,” Borno has faced challenges from insurgency but remains central to trade, agriculture and cultural heritage in the region.

