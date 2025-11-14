One person was confirmed dead and six others were injured after a stampede at the residence of Defense Minister Bello Matawalle in Gusau

Security personnel were deployed to restore order as investigators examined how the crowd became unmanageable during the minister’s visit

Hospital authorities treated all surviving victims and reported that the injured were in stable condition following the chaotic surge

Crowd movement around the home of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, turned chaotic on the evening of Thursday, November 13, in Gusau, leading to the death of a young man and injuries to several others.

Security sources confirmed that the incident unfolded at about 7.30pm when residents gathered in large numbers to welcome the minister to the state capital.

Residents gather outside Bello Matawale’s home shortly before a stampede leaves one dead and many injured. Photo: Zagazola Makama/X

Source: Facebook

The situation escalated as more people surged toward the entrance of the residence.

Security deployed after chaotic crowd surge

According to Zagazola Makama, witnesses said the gathering began peacefully but quickly grew beyond what local security operatives could manage. People struggled to gain access to the compound, and the pressure of bodies pushing forward caused several individuals to fall.

Efforts to control the crowd failed as the momentum grew and panic spread.

Medical personnel later identified the deceased as 23 year old Khalifa Uzairu. He was rushed to Farida General Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.

Others who sustained injuries were named as Ayuba Sani, Muhammadu Adams, Aliyu Aminu, Shaaban Hamisu and Inusa Musa Shehu.

They were also taken to the same facility for treatment. Hospital staff described their condition as stable.

Security teams cordoned off the area shortly after the incident. Officers questioned witnesses and checked the entry routes used by the crowd.

Early findings show that the number of people present far exceeded the capacity of the space around the minister’s residence. Trucks were later deployed to assist with crowd dispersal.

Officials in Gusau said inquiries have begun to determine how the crowd became unmanageable and whether security arrangements were adequate.

They also want to understand how the sequence of events led to a fatal outcome during what was meant to be a simple reception for the minister.

Stampede as youths flood military recruitment venue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a military recruitment drive in Ghana ended in tragedy on Wednesday, November 12, after a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra claimed at least six lives and left many others injured.

The incident occurred shortly before the commencement of the 2025/2026 Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise.

Colonel Evelyn Ntiamoah Asamoah confirms six deaths and ongoing treatment for the injured at the 37 Military Hospital. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say the chaos began when a large number of applicants forced their way through the gates of the stadium at about 6.20am, breaching security arrangements in an attempt to gain entry ahead of the scheduled screening.

The surge of the crowd caused panic and led to a crush that resulted in multiple casualties.

In a statement issued by Colonel Evelyn Ntiamoah Asamoah, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that preliminary findings pointed to an unexpected rush of job seekers as the cause of the tragedy.

Nigerian Army opens fresh recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army officially announced the commencement of applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 49/2026, inviting eligible Nigerians to apply for commission as officers.

The recruitment drive, which began on 15 October 2025, is open to both civilians and serving military personnel who meet the stipulated qualifications. The application window will close on 12 November 2025.

Source: Legit.ng