Sheikh Gumi Defends Dialogue Approach to Nigeria’s Banditry Crisis
- Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has rejected mounting calls for his arrest, defending his role in peace talks with bandits
- The cleric insisted his mediation efforts were legitimate and backed by authorities, despite criticism from detractors
- He warned that silencing voices advocating dialogue would only worsen Nigeria’s insecurity and deepen divisions
Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has strongly criticised those demanding his arrest over his continued commentary on banditry and national security.
The cleric, who for years positioned himself as an intermediary between the government and bandit groups, said his peace efforts had been misrepresented and politicised.
In a statement shared via Facebook on November 16, Gumi described his opponents as “spineless, irresponsible and unpatriotic imbecilic people” who preferred outrage to truth.
He insisted that he had committed no crime by engaging with bandits in an attempt to secure peace.
Banditry negotiations and peace initiative
Gumi recalled a major intervention he led in January 2021 in Sabon Garin Yadi forest, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to him, he was escorted by the then Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, who represented the Inspector-General of Police on the mission.
He said the meeting, attended by more than 600 armed bandits and their commanders, was part of a broader peace initiative aimed at persuading criminal elements to surrender their weapons, embrace dialogue and stop attacks on local communities.
“I was at Sabon Garin Yadi forest, accompanied by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police… This meeting was part of a peace initiative where we preached to over 600 bandits and their commanders, who agreed to lay down their arms in exchange for security and basic amenities,” he said.
The cleric stressed that the negotiation was transparent, legitimate and conducted with the approval and knowledge of the authorities. He added that the conditions presented by the bandits, provision of basic amenities, protection from arbitrary arrests and assurances of safety, were never honoured by the government, leading to the collapse of the peace window.
Criticism of government and detractors
Gumi expressed frustration that instead of interrogating why the authorities failed to implement agreed conditions, some Nigerians preferred to target him personally.
“The purpose of the meeting was an effort to de-escalate violence by having bandits surrender their weapons and embrace peace. The outcome was that over 600 bandits agreed to lay down their arms. They presented conditions to the government… None fulfilled,” he said.
He questioned why his mediation efforts, which he said were undertaken in the national interest, should provoke calls for his arrest.
“So, what is there to arrest for? For calling them to lay arms or amenities for them, or to educate the nation on their side of the story?” he asked.
Free speech and national unity
The cleric ridiculed what he described as the hypocrisy of his detractors, insisting that free speech remained a constitutional right and that differing opinions must not be criminalised.
“Is free speech no longer part of our constitutional right? Is their call for arrest not also prejudiced and an incitement to more violence?” he queried.
He urged Nigerians to rise above emotional reactions and consider practical approaches to ending the banditry crisis, warning that hate-driven narratives only worsened insecurity. According to him, silencing voices that advocate dialogue did nothing to address the deep-rooted socioeconomic and security failures fuelling insurgency and rural banditry.
Gumi concluded with a prayer for national unity, describing bigotry and intolerance as major threats to peace. “May Allah protect our nation from bigotry, stubborn and complete intolerance of contrary views and opinions,” he wrote.
