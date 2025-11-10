FCT police have intensified patrols around churches and forested border areas to prevent crimes during the ember months

The joint operation involves DSS operatives, local hunters, and vigilante groups covering Bwari, Gwagwalada, and boundary communities

CP Miller Dantawaye assured residents of safety and urged churches to avoid late-night activities and maintain vigilance

The Federal Capital Territory police command has intensified security surveillance around churches and border communities as part of efforts to curb crime and guarantee public safety during the ember months.

The initiative, ordered by the commissioner of police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, involves a coordinated church patrol operation across forested areas and boundary settlements in the territory.

FCT police launch joint patrols to secure churches in Abuja following outrage over US president Donald Trump's threat. Photo: XX/FCTpolice

Source: Twitter

This comes after the United States president, Donald Trump, declared Nigeria a country of particular concern over an alleged genocide against Christians.

The Nigerian government had earlier denied the claim and asserted that the nation's security forces have been doing all they can to rid the country of the menace of terrorists and bandits.

According to a statement issued by the FCT police command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on the command's official X account, the exercise, which took place on November 9, brought together operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit, personnel of the Department of State Services, local hunters, and vigilante groups.

The team covered critical routes linking Bwari to Kaduna, Bwari to Niger, and Gwagwalada to Niger States.

Abuja: Security agencies engage community, church leaders

The patrol, which lasted from 6am to 5.30pm, was designed to boost residents’ confidence, discourage criminal activity, and reassure worshippers of their safety.

During the operation, church leaders were briefed and encouraged to adopt precautionary measures such as avoiding late-night religious gatherings, maintaining communication with security operatives, and promptly reporting suspicious activities.

FCT police beef up activities after US president Donald Trump's threat to Nigeria.

Source: Original

SP Adeh said the Commissioner of Police has also ordered the closure of routes identified as escape corridors for criminal gangs operating around the borders. She noted that security posts within the forested areas remain active and are under close supervision to prevent infiltration.

Insecurity: Police reiterate shared responsibility for safety

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and support ongoing operations by providing timely information that could aid crime prevention. Citizens were reminded that collective responsibility remains key to sustaining peace and safety in the capital territory.

The police further assured that the FCT remains safe for residents and visitors, with dynamic security measures being deployed to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

Emergency hotlines were also made available for reporting incidents or seeking assistance: 08032003913, 08068587311, CRU on 08107314192, and the Public Relations Office line on 07038979348.

CP Dantawaye reaffirmed his commitment to protecting lives and ensuring that all religious and social activities across the FCT are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security.

“Why I rejected N150m bribe”: Police officer

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that, Ibrahim Sini, a superintendent of police, disclosed he turned down a N150 million bribe to ensure his peace of mind and uphold his integrity.

It was reported that Sini was allegedly bribed by a Lagos-based businessman, Akintoye Akindele, the managing director and chief executive officer of Duport Midstream Company.

The businessman allegedly offered the bribe to Sini in exchange for the police allowing him to escape abroad and writing a favourable report for him after the investigation.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng