Two Nigerians have died, while two others were rescued after a migrant boat carrying 49 people capsized off Libya

According to the IOM, the vessel, which left Zuwara on November 3, drifted for six days before Libyan authorities rescued seven men, including two Nigerians

Over 1,000 lives have been lost on the Central Mediterranean route this year, making it the deadliest migration path in the world

Two Nigerians have been confirmed dead, while two others were rescued, after a rubber boat carrying 49 migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the migrants were attempting to cross from Zuwara in northwest Libya to Europe, part of the dangerous Central Mediterranean route used by thousands of Africans seeking better opportunities abroad.

The IOM said the vessel left Libya around 3 a.m. on November 3 but capsized roughly six hours later when high waves caused the engine to fail.

All passengers — 47 men and two women — were thrown overboard.

Six days adrift before rescue

The boat reportedly drifted for six days before Libyan authorities rescued seven men on November 8, among them were four Sudanese, two Nigerians, and one Cameroonian.

“The missing passengers include 29 from Sudan, eight from Somalia, three from Cameroon, and two from Nigeria,” the IOM said

IOM added that its team provided survivors with emergency medical care, food, and water upon arrival.

Rising death toll on the world’s deadliest route

The IOM’s Missing Migrants Project reports that more than 1,000 people have died in the Central Mediterranean in 2025 alone, as migration attempts to Europe continue despite the risks.

“With this latest shipwreck, the total has risen even further, reinforcing the urgent need for strengthened regional cooperation,” the agency said.

It called for expanded safe migration pathways and more effective search and rescue operations to prevent future tragedies.

Since 2014, the IOM estimates that over 25,600 people have died or gone missing along the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route.

Many deaths are linked to overcrowded, unseaworthy boats launched simultaneously, making rescue missions even harder.

