Six people have died and several others injured during a Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise in Accra

The stampede began when applicants forced their way through the El-Wak Stadium gates before the official screening began

Military authorities have launched an investigation and assured that medical teams are attending to the injured

A military recruitment drive in Ghana ended in tragedy on Wednesday, November 12, after a stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra claimed at least six lives and left many others injured.

The incident occurred shortly before the commencement of the 2025/2026 Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise.

Colonel Evelyn Ntiamoah Asamoah confirms six deaths and ongoing treatment for the injured at the 37 Military Hospital. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say the chaos began when a large number of applicants forced their way through the gates of the stadium at about 6:20am, breaching security arrangements in an attempt to gain entry ahead of the scheduled screening.

The surge of the crowd caused panic and led to a crush that resulted in multiple casualties.

Applicants rush gates, breach security control

In a statement issued by Colonel Evelyn Ntiamoah Asamoah, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that preliminary findings pointed to an unexpected rush of job seekers as the cause of the tragedy.

Security officials and medics attend to victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede in Accra. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Medical teams were immediately deployed to manage the emergency as victims were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

“The unfortunate incident led to the death of six potential recruits and many others injured. The injured are currently receiving emergency medical care at the 37 Military Hospital,” the statement read.

It added that efforts were ongoing to stabilize affected individuals and that the families of the deceased had been contacted.

Video of crowd struggling below:

Condolences and Ongoing Investigation

The military extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public of a full investigation into the incident.

“The Ghana Armed Forces extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Further updates will be communicated,” Colonel Asamoah stated.

Recruitment exercises by Ghana’s security agencies frequently draw massive turnouts from young citizens hoping for stable employment in the face of widespread youth unemployment.

Source: Legit.ng