At least 100 people, mostly women, are missing after a boat transporting them to a food market capsized on the River Niger early on Friday morning.

The boat was traveling from Kogi State to neighboring Niger State when the incident occurred, according to Ibrahim Audu, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

Incident Details

Local media reported that at least eight people were confirmed dead at the scene. Eyewitness accounts suggested the boat was carrying over 200 passengers, raising concerns about overloading.

Local divers are working tirelessly to rescue other passengers.

Ongoing Investigation

Justin Uwazuruonye, head of the National Emergency Management Agency’s operations in the state, stated:

“The exact cause of the capsizing has not yet been confirmed. Officials in Kogi state are still trying to locate the precise location of the accident and are seeking assistance from other agencies.”

Boat accidents have been a recurring tragedy in Nigeria, often resulting in significant loss of lives and properties.

Over the years, factors such as overcrowding, poor maintenance of vessels, and lack of safety gear have contributed to these incidents.

