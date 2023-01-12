Nigerian indigenous singer Qdot has recounted an attempted ‘japa’ journey he would never forget in his life

Qdot revealed it happened years ago as they were told they were going to America but it turned out to be a journey to Libya

The singer’s revelation has since stirred reactions from his fans and followers, with some recounting their experience

At a time when ‘japa’ is a trend among Nigerian especially the youth, popular indigenous singer Qdot has recounted his journey to Libya by road.

The singer in a documentary he shared on his social media timeline said he and others who went on the trip were told they were going to America.

Qdot said he wasted his time and money. Credit: @qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

He said:

“They told us we were going to America, not knowing that they were taking us all to Libya.”

Qdot, who mostly spoke in the Yoruba language in the video revealed he was working as a factory worker at that time and he had to raise money for the trip to leave Nigeria.

However, it turned out to be a long road trip where he had doubt midway and had to cut it short to return to Nigeria.

The singer revealed he suffered, and wasted his time and money as he advised Nigerians planning to relocate to go through the proper channel.

See the video below:

Fans react as Qdot recounts his desperate journey to Libya

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

__khaleedah:

"Same way I found my self in Omanas a Maid instead of dubai cus I was told my destination is dubaiin fact the Agent told us not to tell nobody till I got thereit’s well."

agagamusic:

"To become a man is not a day job."

talentedsenatee:

"I’m always motivated by you ❤️❤️ you don’t know the feelings when man make it all alone ."

laylatul_qadr_:

"Only does who have face the journey can understand so many people don paye ontop this matter.."

ayam_debby_gold:

"To be a man is not easy bro thank God for life ."

ayomikun905:

"Q dot .I am in Libya now . E no easy."

minaj2826:

"Thank God for my life today, na God save me."

Source: Legit.ng