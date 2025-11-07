University of Abuja Appoints Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi as new Vice Chancellor
- The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the appointment of Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi as the new substantive Vice-Chancellor
- The appointment takes effect from February 10, 2026, for a nonrenewable five-year tenure
- Prof. Matthew Adamu will continue to serve as Acting Vice-Chancellor until the effective date
Abuja, Nigeria - The University of Abuja has appointed Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi as its new substantive Vice-Chancellor, following the approval of the institution’s Governing Council.
The appointment was announced during the 80th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council, held on Friday, November 7, 2025, under the chairmanship of Distinguished Senator Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso.
Prof. Fawehinmi’s appointment takes effect from Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and will run for a single, nonrenewable tenure of five years, Legit.ng reports.
Before his new appointment, Prof. Fawehinmi served as the Pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian British University in Abia State, where he was credited with building the institution’s foundation and strengthening academic structures.
Council extends tenure of acting VC
The Governing Council also extended the tenure of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mathew Adamu, until February 10, 2026, when Prof. Fawehinmi officially assumes office.
Adamu, who was first appointed on August 11, 2025, by the Federal Government, will continue to oversee the university’s operations in the meantime.
The council said the decision was made to ensure “a smooth and stable transition” in the university’s leadership.
Who is Prof Hakeem Fawehinmi?
Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi is a Professor of Clinical Anatomy and Biomedical Anthropology and one of Nigeria’s most respected academics.
He is a former two-time Head of the Department of Anatomy (2005–2009), Associate Dean (2010–2012), and Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (2012–2014) at the University of Port Harcourt.
Between 2016 and 2020, he served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the same university.
Awards and recognitions
The new UniAbuja VC has received multiple academic and community service awards. He holds fellowships from prestigious institutions, including the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland (FRAI) and the Academy of Medicine Specialities of Nigeria (FAMedS).
He was also cited in the 2021 Africa Scientist Rankings by the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, placing him among the continent’s top researchers.
Prof. Fawehinmi has an impressive record in both academic and administrative leadership. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles, delivered 37 conference papers, and participated in 78 international and local workshops and training programmes.
He has supervised over 100 undergraduate projects, 15 master’s dissertations, and 13 PhD/MD theses.
Personal life
Prof. Fawehinmi is married to Dr Hadeezat O. Fawehinmi, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, and they have five children together.
His colleagues describe him as a disciplined academic with a strong passion for mentorship and institutional development.
ASUU shuts down universities
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had in October ordered that universities across the nation be shut down.
The ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, declared a two-week total and comprehensive nationwide warning strike.
Piwuna shared more details about the nationwide warning strike during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, October 12, 2025.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Muslim muhammad Yusuf (Current affairs and politics editor) Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is an Investigative Journalist and Fact-Checker with over 8 years of experience. He is Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.Ng. Muslim investigated stories around human rights, accountability and social issues. He has years of broadcasting skills and Fellow at Thompson Reuters Foundation (TRF), CJID, HumAngle and Daily Trust Foundation. Muslim obtained a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from Kaduna Federal Polytechnic. Email: muslim.yusuf@corp.legit.ng