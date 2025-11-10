Nigerian Air Force conducts precision airstrikes on ISWAP and bandit hideouts across Borno, Kwara, and Katsina states

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a series of precision airstrikes across northern Nigeria, targeting Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandit hideouts.

Operations were conducted in Borno, Kwara, and Katsina States on 9 November 2025, as part of ongoing efforts under Operation HADIN KAI and Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Air strikes hit ISWAP positions in Borno State

In Borno State, air interdiction missions targeted ISWAP militants entrenched in the Northern Tumbuns, including areas around Shuwaram and Mallam Fatori along the Lake Chad Basin.

Using real-time intelligence and surveillance, the air force destroyed insurgent hideouts, weapons caches, and logistics facilities.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Air Force, said,

“The operations neutralised several ISWAP terrorists and disrupted their mobility and command structures, significantly weakening their operational capability in the area.”

Bandit camps destroyed in Kwara and Katsina states

NAF aircraft also struck bandit hideouts in Garin Dandi and Chigogo, Kwara state, inflicting substantial losses on criminal groups. In Katsina State, air assets targeted Zango Hill, a known terrorist stronghold, neutralising militants and destroying key infrastructure.

Ejodame added,

“These precision strikes demonstrate the Air Force’s commitment to protecting citizens and degrading terrorist and criminal networks across northern Nigeria.”

Reconnaissance missions strengthen security in the northwest

In addition to the targeted strikes, the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA carried out armed reconnaissance missions across Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna States.

The operations focused on monitoring key routes and settlements used by armed groups, including Kakihum, Dankolo, Kotonkoro, and Kuyello. Suspicious movements were swiftly engaged, preventing potential attacks on communities.

NAF reaffirms commitment to national security

The Nigerian Air Force said the operations underline its renewed focus on intelligence-driven precision airpower, following directives from the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

Ejodame concluded,

“The Air Force remains resolute in its mission to project purposeful lethality, protect lives and property, and strengthen national security across northern Nigeria.”

