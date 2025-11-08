US Congressman Riley Moore has introduced a resolution condemning the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria

The resolution has received backing from over 55 advocacy and faith-based organisations across the United States

Moore’s move aims to spotlight religious freedom concerns and rally international attention to the plight of Nigerian Christians

Catholic US Congressman Riley Moore has introduced a new resolution in Congress condemning what he described as the ongoing persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The move, he said, aims to draw attention to religious freedom violations and encourage stronger international response.

Over 55 advocacy and faith-based groups backed Moore’s resolution on religious freedom violations in Nigeria. Photo credit: RepRileyMoore/DonaldTrump/X

Source: Twitter

Moore, who has been vocal on issues of religious liberty, stated that the resolution had received widespread support from civil society and advocacy groups across the United States.

55 organisations endorse Moore’s Nigeria resolution

In a public statement, Moore revealed that more than 55 organisations had endorsed the resolution.

These include legal advocacy groups, religious freedom coalitions, and faith-based organisations.

“I am also grateful for the more than 55 outside organizations that have endorsed this resolution including: @ADFLegal @CatholicVote @CPAC @FRCdc @CWforA @FaithnLibertyDC @ACLJ @EagleForum @CLS_HQ @indefchristians @family_policy @JoinCEANow @CMDANational @FaithandFreedom @1stLiberty @Heritage_Action @RevMahoney @StantonPolicy @persecutionnews @CSI_humanrights @GlobalPeace @PatriotVoices @OpenDoorsUS @IrfSecretariat @ShaiFund @PersecutedSave @FdnLeah @CSW_UK @CSWUSA @csw_nigeria @JubileeCUSA @AmericanEvang @CFI_Freedom @KGIglobal @AfricanJewish @BPSOS @CAMSAcoalition @NRBassociation @aicongress @newwineskins @gafconference @forthemartyrs @DrJamesDobsonFT @helppersecuted @UsIcrm5.”

The resolution has sparked renewed interest in the issue of religious persecution in Nigeria, where attacks on Christian communities have drawn international concern in recent years.

Call for global attention on Nigeria’s religious freedom

Moore’s initiative is part of a broader push by US lawmakers and advocacy groups to spotlight religious freedom challenges around the world.

By listing the organisations publicly, Moore appeared to signal a growing coalition of support for policy action on Nigeria.

The resolution is expected to be debated in Congress, with supporters hoping it will lead to increased diplomatic pressure and humanitarian engagement.

This development comes amid ongoing calls from human rights groups for governments to take stronger stances against religious violence and discrimination globally.

