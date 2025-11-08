Former Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola says all his judgments were delivered with fairness and the fear of God

He insists his conscience is clear , recalling his years of unbiased service across tribunals and appellate courts

Ariwoola calls on Nigerians to unite and reject divisive religious narratives fuelling insecurity in the country

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has said his years on the bench were guided by fairness and integrity, adding that his conscience remains clear regarding every decision he made.

Ariwoola, who served as Nigeria’s Chief Justice between 2022 and 2024, stated this during an exclusive interview with PUNCH in Lagos.

He maintained that throughout his judicial career, he handled cases with the fear of God and without external influence.

Judgments based strictly on merit and law

Recounting his experience, the retired jurist said he had always based his rulings on the facts and evidence presented before him.

He noted that his record of service included his time on the Election Petition Tribunals in Zamfara and Enugu States in 1999, and the Election Appeal Courts in Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Yola and Ilorin.

Ariwoola recalled serving as Chairman of the Armed Robbery Tribunal for about three years at the trial court level, where he delivered judgments he described as just and lawful.

According to him, his conscience remains clear because every sentence or acquittal he issued was done in accordance with legal principles.

He said:

“I handled cases strictly on merit throughout my judicial career. I also served as Chairman of the Armed Robbery Tribunal for about three years at the trial court, where I delivered judgments based on evidence and the law, without bias. Those deserving of conviction were sentenced, and those who should be freed were discharged. I did so with a clear conscience and without regret.”

Calls for unity amid national insecurity

Responding to questions on insecurity and allegations of religious persecution, Ariwoola said the crisis facing Nigeria has no connection to religion. He urged citizens to shun divisive sentiments and work together for national peace.

He said:

“The Boko Haram issue is not religious. Kidnapping and terrorism have nothing to do with religion. I attend church when I can. My eldest sister, from the same mother, was a Baptist, and I used to go to church with her. There is no Christian song I cannot sing with them. Neither Christians nor Muslims should be against each other because our God is a God of peace.”

