Legendary musician Daddy Fresh opened up about his two-year health battle

The singer revealed that he is facing possible eviction as he struggles with kidney, liver, eye, and nerve complications

Actor Kunle Afod visited him in the hospital and appeals to Nigerians to support the icon before it is too late

Nigerian music veteran, Innocent Onyebuchi, widely known as Daddy Fresh, has opened up about the depth of his health challenges.

He revealed that he has been bedridden for over two years and has sold most of his belongings just to stay alive.

Legit.ng had, in 2024, first reported the singer's health struggle.

Daddy Fresh says he is struggling with kidney, liver, eye, and nerve complications. Photos: Daddy Fresh.

However, in a video shared on Wednesday, November 4, by Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, Fresh was captured lying on a hospital bed, looking frail and almost unrecognizable.

Afod, who visited him in the hospital, pleaded with Nigerians not to allow his situation to worsen.

“Daddy Fresh must not die,” he wrote, calling attention to the singer’s declining condition.

In the video, Daddy Fresh described how his body had weakened over time, leaving him in constant pain and unable to move without support.

He explained that doctors told him he urgently needs a blood transfusion because his blood level has dropped dangerously low.

He stated:

“I started hallucinating, seeing people—those I know and those I don’t. My kidney, my liver, neuropathy. My eyes—both have problems. I don operate one, e no dey see again. f I stand up now, I go fall except somebody hold me. My blood don reduce to 25%.”

Daddy Fresh also revealed that, beyond his health battles, he is on the brink of losing his home due to unpaid rent.

He revealed

“I have a few days in my house because of rent. Them don give me quit notice. I don sell everything. Even if na television, I don close eyes sell am.”

He said the illness took away his ability to work and earn, leaving him with nothing more to sell.

The singer hinted that his condition might have spiritual undertones.

Despite his hardships, Daddy Fresh said Afod’s visit brought him unexpected hope.

Kunle Afod gave him financial assistance during the visit and promised to return with more help. He appealed to the entertainment industry and Nigerians across the world.

Watch the video here:

Fans pray for Daddy Fresh's recovery

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tubely2k2:

"Lord pls heal him . El-roi please show mercy on your son ijn Amen"

@oluwapepper:

"We stayed together at Ago okota,Very fresh man easy going,Very friendly and accommodating..It’s well"

@goke_official:

"Daddy fresh .... I remember eleru gbe eru e oooo"

@taggie__man:

"Growing up as child,I loved him I would easily say daddy fresh and wande coal are all time best...quick recovery sir"

Kunle Afod appeals to Nigerians to support Daddy Fresh before it is too late. Photos: @kunlefod/IG.

