A Nigerian lady has shared her opinion about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations

In her post, she hailed the preacher for being 'a true man of courage and conviction' despite facing intense challenges

Speaking further, she also noted that his bravery will inspire generations and awaken warriors of justice and faith

She shared a heartfelt post on X reiterating her respect for the preacher's strong courage and steadfastness.

Nigerian lady speaks about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo. Photo credit: @CLawreingz/X.

Lady expresses admiration for Reverend Ezekiel

She described him as a man who had continued to display great strength and conviction even when surrounded by difficulties that would have silenced many others.

Identified on X as @clawreingz, she also shared her view of the clergyman's character and the values he represented.

According to her, Reverend Dachomo had distinguished himself in a time when many were afraid to speak or act boldly.

She emphasised that his readiness to risk his life for truth, faith, and the safety of those he served showed what genuine leadership and belief truly meant.

The lady also noted that his influence went beyond the pulpit and had become an example of the kind of courage needed in the face of adversity.

She further reiterated how his actions and words would continue to work on generations to come.

In her words:

"Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo a true man of courage and conviction. In a time when fear and silence have become the norm, he stands tall, ready to sacrifice his life for truth, faith, and the safety of his people. That’s what real leadership and faith look like. His bravery will inspire generations and his words will not die they will awaken warriors of justice and faith across Nigeria."

Nigerian lady hails Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo for standing for the truth. Photo credit: Gospellyfe.

Reactions as lady speaks about Ezekiel Dachomo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Seyifunmi said:

"Let’s skipped those old pastors, what about the new ages pastors, didn’t they see all these why are they not speaking up too or cos there Godfathers are not talking."

Babatunde said:

"These words are very moving. Let there be peace in Nigeria. Lord, let the murder and blooodshed stop."

May Grace commented:

"GOD will keep you safe and nothing will happen to you amen mercy of God will not be far from you in Jesus Christ name."

Naledi said:

"Oya oo some of you who don’t believe in paying tithe. Pls send money to his ministry. So that the kingdom of God will advance. Don’t say there is no real man of God in Nigeria."

Babajide said:

"We're all into it together. And it's those who are in power that are using us to play chess. In nasarawa state Muslim dominate most of its region and still they operate and kills people there is it still only Christian killings? The government are behind this period."

Alonso said:

"You won't hear a thing from those your prominent men of God, the Adeboyes, Kumuyis, oyedepos etc. But if it's time to hold useless crusades, perform fake miracles and collect tithes and offerings or buy private jet, eheen. You'll see them. They're still deceiving you all in 2025?"

Liz added:

"God Bless and protect you Sir. Your strength will help your people. What is a man's life worth if he doesn't stand for the truth. Thank you and your family."

Lady addresses Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo's followers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a post on the X app faulting people who refer to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo as the true man of God.

She criticised their choice of words and asked who gave them the 'power' to decide who was a true child of God.

Source: Legit.ng