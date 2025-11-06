A Nigerian barrister has appealed to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, concerning Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the fiery preacher in the affected Plateau State

She feared that the outspoken preacher might be silenced for speaking up about the Christian killings in Plateau and urged Trump to grant him asylum

She appreciated Dachomo for his boldness in the face of terror and hailed him as a true servant of God who stands for the truth and leads by example

A legal practitioner, Awele Ideal, has written an open letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to, as a matter of urgency, grant fiery Plateau cleric Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo asylum in the United States.

While hoping that Trump would come across her post, she expressed fear that the religious leader might be silenced for speaking out against the Christian killings in Plateau State.

She described Dachomo, who is the regional chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi, as a lone voice in the midst of turbulence and tagged other Nigerian pastors as cowards who could not speak boldly like Dachomo because they are in bed with corrupt politicians.

Barrister Awele showered encomium on Dachomo for his boldness in the face of terror, hailing him as a true servant of God who stands for the truth and leads by example.

She called people to join her in celebrating the cleric. In her words:

"Dear President Donald J. Trump, I sincerely pray you come across this post. I’m writing to suggest that granting this man Rev. Ezekiel, ASYLUM to USA should be your topmost priority else he maybe silenced for life because he is like a lone voice in the midst of this turbulence. Even fellow Nigerian pastors and his contemporaries are cowards who cannot boldly speak Truth to power like Rev. Ezekiel is doing. Most of them have soiled their hands with our corrupt politicians and so are very much as corrupt as the Nigerian Leaders. Please Sir, do all you can to protect this man. May he not lose his life for speaking up.

"Thank you Sir.

"To you Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, I sincerely thank you for your boldness in the face of terror. You are a true servant of God who stands bold for the truth and leads by example. I humbly pray that you and your family be divinely blessed and protected, in Jesus Name Amen.

"Let’s celebrate and honor this fearless man of faith."

She, however, noted that he might not accept if granted asylum due to his dogged stance. She wrote:

"I know Rev. May not accept Asylum if granted. However, it will be good if he accepts because we need him alive for court trial at the ICC.

"This is me thinking out of the box like a typical Lawyer I Rise."

Lawyer's appeal to Trump gains support online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

Gechy-Gech Gloria Ogechukwu said:

"He won't be picked up. They know better to avoid more triggers. People that are patching the many loopholes they neglected.

"Meanwhile I support your stance on US give granting him asylum but I doubt he would even accept it."

Oluwakemi Sojinu said:

"None of them will dare touch him.

"I'm sure they know that touching him will trigger the threat to become reality."

Christogonus Ekenwaneze said:

"This man needs to be protected.

"Sadly, he won't want to leave here or run. He won't.

"He has said, if they want they should come carry him, and kpie him that his blood will not rest.

"What a man we have at this time and season.

"May God continue to protect and strengthen him."

Donald Egwu said:

"The man I listened to on several videos doesn’t look like one who will accept an asylum.

"He is ready to go down for the faith."

Kelly Hassino said:

"I'm very surprised that he hasn't been picked up and locked up or even disappeared or assassinated.

"But they are also very careful knowing the implication of such an action especially at this point in time."

