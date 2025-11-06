Soyinka Slams US President Trump Amid Visa Row, Invasion Threat, Video Trends
- Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has launched a fresh vocal attack on United States President Donald Trump
- The 91-year-old Nigerian author described Trump as a ‘petty dictator’ and a “far-right rhetoric” in the way he handles domestic and foreign affairs
- Soyinka's comment is coming after his US visa was revoked and Trump's threat to invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide
Lagos State - Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has described President Donald Trump as a ‘petty dictator’ and compared his tactics to those of former Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin.
Soyinka linked his recent U.S visa revocation to his open criticism of Trump’s administration's radical stance on immigration.
The 91-year-old Nigerian author stated this during an interview with BBC Africa.
Soyinka openly criticized what he calls Trump's “far-right rhetoric” and handling of domestic and foreign affairs.
“This is a petty-minded dictator. You will see how he deals with his object of hate. I saw it and I said, “listen very carefully’ and you can go and check this. I said that when that man comes to power, the first thing he will do is cancel even the green cards.’
“I said I'm not going to wait to be told to come for a re-interview or simply told to get out. Your green card is cancelled. That’s all.
“People failed to understand, even though I said it, people failed to accept. I don’t like to be kicked out. I like to kick myself out. It’s more dignified.
“After he took office, I got a letter from the IRS, telling me to report for an audit. The coincidence for me is very impressive. I knew I would not be able to resist making comments on what I knew would happen, and sure enough, he did not disappoint me.”
Soyinka gives condition to accept an American visa
Recall that Soyinka disclosed the only condition that can make him accept an American visa.
The professor also made it known that he had no issue with the American people, but he would not visit their embassy for the visa.
The literary giants also commented on the reason he has been keeping mute about the administration of President Bola Tinubu.
US explains why Soyinka’s visa was revoked
Legit.ng also reported that the United States Consulate in Lagos said American visas are privileges that can be revoked anytime at the discretion of the US government.
Soyinka confirmed that his B1/B2 visa was withdrawn by the US Consulate through a letter dated October 23, 2025.
Soyinka stated that he could not recall any wrongdoing that might have led to the decision and recalled two decades-old minor incidents in the US.
