Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has launched a fresh vocal attack on United States President Donald Trump

The 91-year-old Nigerian author described Trump as a ‘petty dictator’ and a “far-right rhetoric” in the way he handles domestic and foreign affairs

Soyinka's comment is coming after his US visa was revoked and Trump's threat to invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

Lagos State - Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has described President Donald Trump as a ‘petty dictator’ and compared his tactics to those of former Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin.

Soyinka linked his recent U.S visa revocation to his open criticism of Trump’s administration's radical stance on immigration.

The 91-year-old Nigerian author stated this during an interview with BBC Africa.

Soyinka openly criticized what he calls Trump's “far-right rhetoric” and handling of domestic and foreign affairs.

“This is a petty-minded dictator. You will see how he deals with his object of hate. I saw it and I said, “listen very carefully’ and you can go and check this. I said that when that man comes to power, the first thing he will do is cancel even the green cards.’

“I said I'm not going to wait to be told to come for a re-interview or simply told to get out. Your green card is cancelled. That’s all.

“People failed to understand, even though I said it, people failed to accept. I don’t like to be kicked out. I like to kick myself out. It’s more dignified.

“After he took office, I got a letter from the IRS, telling me to report for an audit. The coincidence for me is very impressive. I knew I would not be able to resist making comments on what I knew would happen, and sure enough, he did not disappoint me.”

