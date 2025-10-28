Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, confirmed in 2016 that he has rendered his US green card “inoperable” following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Soyinka confirmed that his US visa has been revoked, barring him from entering the country.

The unexpected development was disclosed during a press briefing in Lagos, with Soyinka expressing confusion over the decision.

Soyinka said if Trump won, he would initiate a “Wolexit” by destroying his green card and severing his ties as a US resident.

As reported by TheCable, Soyinka stated this while speaking at Oxford University’s Ertegun House on November 2, 2016.

“The moment they announce his victory, I will cut my green card myself and start packing up,”

The Nobel laureate said he had thrown away the green card and returned to where he had always been.

The internationally acclaimed playwright and poet stated this while speaking at a conference in South Africa in 2016

“I have already done it; I have disengaged (from the United States). I have done what I said I would do.”

“I had a horror of what is to come with Trump… I threw away the (green) card, and I have relocated, and I’m back to where I have always been.

“As long as Trump is in charge, if I absolutely have to visit the United States, I prefer to go in the queue for a regular visa with others.”

US visa reinterview: Soyinka throws jibe at Trump

Recall that Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, thrown a jibe at the United States President Donald Trump.

Professor Soyinka said Trump is a "White Idi Amin", discussing his behaviour and mentality.

The 91-year-old explained the reason he won't honour the US Consulate invitation for a visa reinterview.

