NNPP Chieftain Olufemi Ajadi has warned that the Nigerian government should reject any move to establish a foreign military base in Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil capital

Ajadi gave the warning while reacting to the call by an American diplomat, who had suggested the place for a US military operation to combat terrorism

The NNPP chieftain also urged President Donald Trump to reject the call, citing the North East and North Central as the appropriate places Nigeria needs security assistance

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has cautioned the United States President Donald Trump against heeding suggestions to establish a U.S. military base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, describing such a proposal as a threat to the nation’s sovereignty and economic stability.

Ajadi, a Nigerian advocate of good governance and social reform, gave the warning while reacting to a post by U.S. foreign policy expert Dr Walid Phares, who on Sunday advised Trump to create an “emergency base” in Port Harcourt, which he described as “the main port city of the Biafra region”, to help deter Boko Haram and other jihadist groups in Nigeria, while providing rapid humanitarian assistance.

Ajadi speaks on possible US move

Reacting to the proposal in a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ajadi said, while foreign assistance in combating insecurity may be welcome, Nigeria must reject any move that undermines its sovereignty or exploits its natural resources.

“The U.S. government’s support in helping Nigeria fight insecurity is a welcome idea,” Ajadi said. “But I must strongly warn that Nigeria should not allow any foreign power to establish a military base within our oil-rich regions. They must not tamper with our natural resources or cross the boundaries of our sovereignty.”

The social advocate, who contested in the 2023 general elections under the NNPP, expressed concern that Port Harcourt, located in the Niger Delta, remains one of Nigeria’s most vital economic hubs and should not host any foreign military installation.

NNPP chieftain replies to Trump adviser

He maintained that:

“Allowing foreign troops there under the pretext of fighting terrorism could open the door to exploitation. If assistance is truly humanitarian, it should be directed to states like Borno, Plateau, Benue, Kwara, and others suffering from insurgency and violent attacks — not our oil-producing regions.”

Ajadi further appealed to Donald Trump to approach Nigeria’s security challenges through peaceful and diplomatic means, not through strategies that may resemble interventions seen in Libya, Iraq, or Syria that remain unstable years after foreign involvement.

He urged the Nigerian government to handle any prospective foreign security collaboration transparently and strategically, ensuring that national interest is not sacrificed for temporary relief.

Countries US blacklisted for religious reasons

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has redesignated Nigeria as a 'Country of Particular Concern' (CPC), alleging high killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump has also directed the US Defence Department to prepare for a possible military show off in Nigeria.

However, this would not be the first time Trump would design Nigeria in the CPC list, and the West African nation is not the only country in the US list.

