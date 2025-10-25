Bishop David Oyedepo urged Nigerians and leaders to embrace divine wisdom as the key to solving the nation’s challenges

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, has called on Nigerians, particularly Christians and those in leadership, to embrace divine wisdom as a key to addressing the nation’s challenges.

Speaking during the 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Thursday, October 23, Oyedepo said true leadership and national progress can only be achieved through wisdom, not merely through the exercise of power.

Wisdom, not power, drives true leadership, says Oyedepo

Oyedepo emphasised that wisdom is central to effective leadership and societal transformation.

According to him, divine wisdom is the heritage of every believer in Christ, giving Christians the mental and spiritual capacity to develop solutions to life’s challenges.

“Through wisdom, kings reign and princes decree justice. Jesus is the wisdom and the power of God.

“We have continued to celebrate power; now, let us move forward and start celebrating wisdom. Divine wisdom is our heritage in redemption, and we have the mind of Christ to create solutions," Oyedepo said.

He urged Christians to seek heavenly wisdom in tackling the “seemingly impossible” issues facing Nigeria, adding that such wisdom could help drive development across sectors.

Church urged to deepen impact on society

The cleric also charged the church to increase its positive influence by relying more on divine direction. He cited the church’s contributions to education, health, and the economy as proof that faith-based initiatives can drive social progress.

“It is time to start calling down the wisdom of God to keep creating solutions to the challenges around us.

“We must ask for the wisdom that will show the way forward in our various endeavours and enhance our impact on the world," he said.

Oyedepo expressed optimism that with divine wisdom, the church could lead transformation across different spheres of national life.

PFN president commends founding fathers

In his remarks, the National President of the PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, praised the vision and sacrifices of the fellowship’s founding fathers, The Cable reported.

He said their dedication laid the foundation for what has become a strong and unifying force within Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement.

He recalled that the PFN was established after the 1985 “Greater Lagos for Christ” crusade led by the late evangelist Rev. Uma Ukpai, whom he described as “a great apostle with an unwavering passion for soul-winning and a detribalised servant of God.”

Speaking on the theme “PFN: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” Oke noted that the fellowship continues to promote unity, spiritual growth, and moral guidance among Nigerian Christians, Punch reported.

Sanwo-Olu hails PFN’s role in national development

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Christian Matters, Rev. Bukola Adeleke, commended the PFN for its contributions to national development, moral leadership, and spiritual growth.

“PFN has served as a moral compass for our public life, speaking truth to power, upholding justice, and defending the sanctity of life.

“In times of uncertainty, PFN has prayed; in moments of moral decline, it has spoken. Through its leadership, it reminds us that faith without conscience is no faith at all," Sanwo-Olu said.

