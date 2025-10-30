Former cleaner won £43m inheritance battle against millionaire farmer’s son

Court confirmed Jennifer Scott as rightful heir after dismissing son’s claims

Judge ruled late husband knowingly changed will despite son’s objections

A former cleaner has won a High Court inheritance battle against her stepson, securing a £43 million estate left by her late husband, wealthy farmer and car-boot magnate Richard Scott.

UK's family estate fight ends in court victory

A woman who once worked as a cleaner secured £43m after winning a court fight against her wealthy stepson. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Scott, who married Richard in 2016, was confirmed as the rightful beneficiary after judges dismissed claims from Richard’s eldest son, Adam Scott, who argued he had been promised the entire estate in return for decades of labour on the family farm, Vanguard reported.

“It has been a long and painful journey, but I am relieved the truth has prevailed,” Jennifer said following the ruling.

Son argued life-long promise of inheritance

Adam, 62, said he worked from the age of nine on his father’s “vast” Cheshire farm, home to one of the UK’s biggest car-boot fairs and a former ITV filming location.

He claimed his father assured him he would inherit everything and had “dedicated his life to unrelenting hard work” based on those promises.

In the High Court, Adam insisted his father lacked the mental capacity to change his will due to fronto-temporal dementia diagnosed in 2011, arguing the later wills, which disinherited him, were invalid.

Marriage and broken relationship

Richard married Jennifer, his former cleaner, after the death of his first wife. Their marriage reportedly fractured relations between father and son.

Jennifer’s legal team told the court that the pair’s relationship had “completely broken down”, particularly after Adam allegedly attempted to have Richard sectioned.

They noted Adam had already been given more than £10 million in property and land during his father’s lifetime.

“My husband knew exactly what he wanted,” Jennifer maintained. “He was clear in his decisions.”

Judge rules against inheritance claims

After a dramatic court battle, a woman who once cleaned homes now holds £43m, defeating a millionaire’s heir. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Twitter

Justice Jonathan Richards ruled that Richard had deliberately withdrawn earlier assurances to Adam in updated wills made in 2003 and 2007, The Cable reported.

The court found Adam was aware his father had changed his intentions, yet continued working on the farm nonetheless.

“The evidence shows Mr Scott understood the consequences of his decisions,” the judge stated, confirming Jennifer as the legal heir.

The ruling brings an end to years of legal wrangling over the multimillion-pound estate, concluding a dramatic family battle marked by accusations of betrayal and undue influence.

“I hope we can now move forward and find peace,” Jennifer said.

