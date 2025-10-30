The Nigerian student community has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of a Nigerian Law School student, Muhammad Idris Peterside, who died in a fatal road accident on his way to the Port Harcourt Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

Legit.ng gathered that the late Peterside left his home in Plateau state on Sunday, October 26, intending to resume for the final phase of his legal training ahead of the Bar Final Examinations scheduled for December 2025. Unfortunately, he never made it to his destination.

According to fellow students who spoke to Legit.ng, the tragic incident occurred along the route leading to Port Harcourt, though details of the exact location of the crash remain sketchy.

His death has since sparked an outpouring of grief among law students across the country, especially members of the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS).

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the NAMLAS National Headquarters in Abuja confirmed the heartbreaking loss, describing Peterside as “a vibrant and committed member who lived a life of humility, discipline, and service to humanity.”

“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return). The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS) National Headquarters, Abuja, received with deep shock and sorrow the painful news of the passing of Muhammad Idris Peterside, who tragically lost his life in a fatal accident on his way back to the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt Campus,” the statement read.

“Late Muhammad Idris was a vibrant and committed member of NAMLAS during his undergraduate years at the University of Jos, where he distinguished himself with humility, discipline, and an unwavering passion for service to the Ummah and his colleagues. His death is not only a great loss to his family and friends but also to the entire NAMLAS family and the Muslim student community at large.”

Peers pay tribute to late law student Peterside

Speaking to Legit.ng, a classmate at the Port Harcourt Campus, who simply identified herself as Aisha, said Peterside was known for his calm and respectful nature.

“He was one of the few people you could always count on. Everyone in class knew Muhammad as a quiet, focused, and intelligent student. It’s hard to believe that he’s gone just weeks before our final exams,” she said tearfully.

Another student from the University of Jos, Kabiru Yusuf, who studied with him during his undergraduate years, described his death as “a blow to everyone who knew him.”

“Muhammad was the type of person who never quarreled with anyone. He was dedicated to his faith and his studies. We were all proud of him when he got into Law School. This loss is heartbreaking.”

The NAMLAS General Secretary, Muhammad Alfa Muhammad, who signed the condolence statement, added that Peterside’s death is a reminder of “the fleeting nature of life and the certainty of the Hereafter.”

“We take solace in the words of Allah: ‘Every soul shall taste death, and you will only be given your full compensation on the Day of Resurrection’ (Q3:185). We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings, grants him Jannatul Firdaus, and comforts his family and friends,” he said.

The NAMLAS General Secretary also confirmed that the deceased died on his way to school after he left Jos on Sunday, and he has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

His classmates at the Port Harcourt Campus also urged the Nigerian Law School authorities and relevant agencies to consider posting students to campuses closer to their states of residence, to reduce the risks of long-distance travel and prevent such recurring tragedies.

“Every year, we lose brilliant students to road accidents while travelling to their campuses, and many others fall victim to kidnappers,” a student lamented.

“Just last July, about five students were abducted on their way from Port Harcourt to the Yola Campus after their externship, and their families had to pay millions of naira for their release. It’s high time the Council of Legal Education takes deliberate steps to post students to campuses closer to their places of residence to prevent these recurring tragedies.”

"We hope the government and schools take this seriously,” the student told Legit.ng.

Peterside’s death has left a painful mark on the Law School community, coming at a time when many of his peers were preparing for the last stage of their legal training.

