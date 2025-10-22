President Bola Tinubu received Senators Kaila Dahuwa and Agom Jarigbe who defected from PDP to APC

Senate President Godswill Akpabio led the senators to the Presidential Villa and said their move was driven by national interest

The meeting strengthened APC’s influence in the Senate as both lawmakers pledged full support for Tinubu’s administration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally received two Nigerian senators who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Senator Kaila Samaila Dahuwa of Bauchi North and Senator Agom Jarigbe of Cross River North, were accompanied to the Presidential Villa on Wednesday evening, October 22, by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Just In: 2 Prominent Nigerian Senators Who Defected Meet Tinubu

Source: UGC

Both senators had earlier announced their defection during plenary at the National Assembly, citing alignment with the APC’s agenda and commitment to national development.

Defection driven by national interest, says Akpabio

Speaking after the meeting, Senate President Akpabio said the senators’ decision to join the APC was guided by “a shared vision for Nigeria’s progress and stability.”

He noted that the APC remains open to all well-meaning Nigerians willing to contribute to nation-building and democratic consolidation.

Both Dahuwa and Jarigbe expressed optimism about their new political alignment, assuring the president of their full cooperation and legislative support in driving key government policies.

The meeting was described as cordial and symbolic, reaffirming the growing influence of the APC in the National Assembly.

With the latest defections, political analysts say the ruling party has further consolidated its dominance in the Senate, bolstering its ability to push through major legislative reforms in line with the administration’s priorities.

Source: Legit.ng