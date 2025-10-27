The federal government, through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, has countered the claim of Kogi Senator, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, in the suit filed against her at the Federal High Court, Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Natasha, in her defence, claimed that the suit against her was a total abuse of the court processes, but her claim was faulted by the office of the AGF, saying no court process was abused.

FG has filed a counter-affidavit against the defence of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan Photo Credit: X/@SPNigeria, @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

AGF's office speaks against Natasha's claim

According to the AGF's office, the charges against the senator were duly filed following a comprehensive and conclusive investigation. Thus, a case was established against the lawmaker.

In a counter-affidavit, the AGF's office also faulted the claim of the Kogi lawmaker that her petitions were not investigated. The counter-claim was filed as a response to the notice of preliminary objection that Senator Natasha filed against both charges.

Senator Natasha is charged with the suit of criminal defamation before the FCT High Court, while she is facing charges of alleged cybercrime at the Federal High Court. The two suits were in relation to her claim against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

Natasha had publicly accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of plotting to assassinate her. When the hearing resumed at the FCT High Court, the federal government lawyer, David Kaswe, explained that though the case was scheduled for the hearing of the preliminary objection of Natasha, they had filed a counter-affidavit, and the defendant had not been served.

FG asks court to adjourn Natasha's hearing

Kaswe then urged the court for a short adjournment so that the federal government could properly serve the senator with a response to her preliminary objections. The defence counsel to the senator, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), then confirmed that the defendant had yet to be served with the counter-affidavit of the prosecution.

West-Idahosa told the court that his client would properly respond once served and prayed the court for a long adjournment. He claimed that members of the defendant teams plan to participate in the 2025 International Bar Association’s meeting in Canada.

Justice Chizoba Oji, the presiding judge on the matter, then adjourned the case till December 1 for the preliminary objection and the counter affidavit.

Source: Legit.ng