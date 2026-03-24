Young Widow Shares Traumatising Account as She Loses House, Savings to In-Laws After Husband Dies
- A widow in Adamawa has recounted losing her husband and being dispossessed of jointly owned assets by in-laws
- She disclosed how infertility and family disputes have left her grieving, depressed, and battling emotional trauma
- The young woman explained how her in-laws took control of the house and savings she shared with her late husband
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Numan, Adamawa state – Yachem Chama, a young widow from Nbalang community, is facing severe emotional trauma after losing her husband in January 2026 and being dispossessed of all joint assets by her in-laws.
The ordeal, which stems from her inability to conceive, has left her battling depression and health challenges.
Speaking to Legit.ng, Chama recounted her marital journey.
“I was happily married to my husband in 2013. We spent 13 years without children. I had a miscarriage in the first year of our marriage, and since then, I have been unable to conceive again. One fateful day, my husband got involved in an accident on his way home from work, and that marked the beginning of my sorrow.”
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According to her, after three weeks in the hospital, her husband passed away on January 20, 2026.
“That was when I started facing hatred and pain from my in-laws,” she said.
“A few weeks after the burial, my husband’s siblings came to the house and told me to prepare to leave because it is their brother’s property. I pleaded for at least six months to mourn, but they paid deaf ears to my plea.”
“They told me I am barren,” Mrs. Chama added.
“Because I couldn’t bear a child and my husband refused to marry another wife while alive, now that he is gone, I have no heir to inherit his assets. Therefore, I should leave within three weeks.”
Grieving widow’s joint property taken by in-laws
Mrs. Chama also explained that she and her late husband had several joint projects, including a house they built together and a savings account intended for future children.
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“We ran tests at different hospitals, and it was confirmed we were both medically fit. But since the miscarriage, I have not conceived again. I am emotionally traumatised."
"They have deprived me of everything, even when I showed them evidence of what we had built together. They said I was lying.”
She equally spoke of her personal background and vulnerability.
“I was born in a family that struggled to survive, but I got a job after marriage, and my life improved. I’m currently staying with my parents, still mourning my husband. I have no strength to fight my husband’s family over property."
"It hurts so badly that the reason for this suffering is my inability to bear a child. It is deeply traumatising for any woman to go through such a situation.”
Nigerian woman shares divorce experience abroad
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman based in Germany opened up about her experience after separating from her husband. She disclosed how members of her church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, reacted to the news.
She explained that a church member encouraged her to tell her side after her ex-husband spread false claims about her. Sharing her story publicly brought support, with people believing her account over his version of events.
Source: Legit.ng
Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.
Obidah Fwa (Adamawa State Correspondent) Adamawa's regional correspondent, Obidah Acheli Fwa, is a trained journalist with over five years of experience in the industry. She graduated from the University of Maiduguri (2022) and has earned numerous international certifications, including leadership training from Harvard Business School. Contact her at obidahfwa@gmail.com or 09033673803.