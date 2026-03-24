A widow in Adamawa has recounted losing her husband and being dispossessed of jointly owned assets by in-laws

She disclosed how infertility and family disputes have left her grieving, depressed, and battling emotional trauma

The young woman explained how her in-laws took control of the house and savings she shared with her late husband

Numan, Adamawa state – Yachem Chama, a young widow from Nbalang community, is facing severe emotional trauma after losing her husband in January 2026 and being dispossessed of all joint assets by her in-laws.

Heartbreaking account of a young widow who says her in-laws took everything after her husband died. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor, UGC/Obidah

Source: Getty Images

The ordeal, which stems from her inability to conceive, has left her battling depression and health challenges.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Chama recounted her marital journey.

“I was happily married to my husband in 2013. We spent 13 years without children. I had a miscarriage in the first year of our marriage, and since then, I have been unable to conceive again. One fateful day, my husband got involved in an accident on his way home from work, and that marked the beginning of my sorrow.”

According to her, after three weeks in the hospital, her husband passed away on January 20, 2026.

“That was when I started facing hatred and pain from my in-laws,” she said.

“A few weeks after the burial, my husband’s siblings came to the house and told me to prepare to leave because it is their brother’s property. I pleaded for at least six months to mourn, but they paid deaf ears to my plea.”

“They told me I am barren,” Mrs. Chama added.

“Because I couldn’t bear a child and my husband refused to marry another wife while alive, now that he is gone, I have no heir to inherit his assets. Therefore, I should leave within three weeks.”

Grieving widow’s joint property taken by in-laws

Mrs. Chama also explained that she and her late husband had several joint projects, including a house they built together and a savings account intended for future children.

Young widow narrates how she lost her home and savings just weeks after burying her husband.

Source: Original

“We ran tests at different hospitals, and it was confirmed we were both medically fit. But since the miscarriage, I have not conceived again. I am emotionally traumatised."

"They have deprived me of everything, even when I showed them evidence of what we had built together. They said I was lying.”

She equally spoke of her personal background and vulnerability.

“I was born in a family that struggled to survive, but I got a job after marriage, and my life improved. I’m currently staying with my parents, still mourning my husband. I have no strength to fight my husband’s family over property."

"It hurts so badly that the reason for this suffering is my inability to bear a child. It is deeply traumatising for any woman to go through such a situation.”

Nigerian woman shares divorce experience abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman based in Germany opened up about her experience after separating from her husband. She disclosed how members of her church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, reacted to the news.

She explained that a church member encouraged her to tell her side after her ex-husband spread false claims about her. Sharing her story publicly brought support, with people believing her account over his version of events.

Source: Legit.ng