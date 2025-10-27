Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi expresses deep gratitude to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for awarding 140 full scholarships to Nigerian students

The gesture, facilitated through the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, aims to strengthen educational and spiritual ties between Nigeria and Algeria

The new award marks the second phase of scholarships after the first group of Nigerian students in Algeria nears graduation

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has extended heartfelt appreciation to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for approving scholarships for 140 Nigerian students to study in Algeria.

The offer followed a request made through the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation to strengthen educational and cultural ties between both countries.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi delivers a message of gratitude to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for supporting Nigerian students. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Algeria’s gesture deepens educational cooperation

In a personal letter of gratitude sent to President Tebboune, Sheikh Bauchi commended the Algerian government’s generosity and commitment to advancing education within the Tijaniyya community.

He said:

“Your Excellency, I wish to express my deep gratitude for your government’s generous decision to open Algeria’s universities to 140 Tijaniyya students from Nigeria.”

He described the initiative as a bridge of goodwill and understanding between nations built on the pursuit of knowledge.

According to him:

“This act is more than an educational gesture; it is a reaffirmation of the ideals that built Algeria’s reputation — the conviction that knowledge shared in sincerity becomes a bridge between peoples and a force for good in the world.”

A new phase for Nigerian students in Algeria

The revered scholar further praised the Algerian leader’s example of leadership, saying such gestures demonstrate Algeria’s global influence built on dignity and wisdom.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation continues to promote education and interfaith understanding across Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“Such leadership strengthens Algeria’s standing as a country whose influence is measured not by dominion but by dignity — a voice of equilibrium and wisdom in an age that often forgets both,” Sheikh Bauchi said.

The latest batch of 140 beneficiaries marks the second phase of scholarships granted at the scholar’s request.

The first group of Nigerian students who received similar offers under the initiative are nearing completion of their studies in various Algerian universities.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who recently clocked 100 years, has long been regarded as one of West Africa’s most respected Islamic leaders. His foundation continues to promote education, scholarship, and religious tolerance across Nigeria and the broader Sahel region.

Governor opens portal for foreign master’s scholarship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led Adamawa state government had announced its foreign Master’s Degree scholarship programme for indigenes of the state.

The scholarship is open to qualified candidates interested in pursuing a Master’s degree.

Fully funded scholarships for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng explained that there are numerous fully funded scholarships available to Nigerian students, including the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, and the Abwabul-Khair Foundation Scholarship.

Nigerian students have a wide array of scholarships for undergraduate students. These programs cater to bright students both locally and abroad, covering major expenses to facilitate education. Below are some well-known, fully funded scholarships that undergraduate students in Nigeria can consider.

Explore the sought-after opportunities that cover all or most of the students' expenses locally and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng